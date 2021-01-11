  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

SunMed Growers triples Cecil County cannabis growing facility with $18 million expansion

January 11, 2021 | 8:40pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Lorraine Mirabella
Handout/SunMed Growers

SunMed Growers, a licensed cannabis grower, has tripled the size of its facility in Cecil County.