Sun Wah BBQ to receive coveted 2018 James Beard America's Classics award

Sun Wah BBQ, the Uptown Chinese restaurant best known for its duck feast, will receive a coveted James Beard America's Classics award, the foundation announced Thursday.

“We’re still trying to get over the shock,” said Kelly Cheng, general manager, whose parents Eric and Lynda Cheng opened the restaurant in 1986. “The whole family found out a couple of weeks ago when someone from the Beard foundation called to let us know.”

“My dad thought we were kidding,” she added.

Sun Wah is one of five winners of the award this year; the others are Galleria Umberto in Boston; Los Hernandez Tamales in Union Gap, Wash.; El Guero Canelo in Tucson, Ariz; and Dong Phuong Bakeshop in New Orleans. And Sun Wah joins three other Chicago area restaurants to have won the America Classics award: The Berghoff (1999), Tufano’s Vernon Park Tap (2008) and Calumet Fisheries in South Deering (2010).

Only locally owned businesses open for at least 10 years qualify for the America's Classics award, according to the James Beard Foundation. Anyone can nominate candidates each fall, before a committee of restaurant critics, writers, editors and experts selects the winners.

In its announcement, the foundation described the restaurant’s origins: “Eric Cheng began his career in New York City in Chinatown. In 1986, he and his wife, Lynda Cheng, opened a B.Y.O. storefront in Uptown Chicago.” Three of the couple’s four children, took over in 2008, moving the restaurant around the corner to its current location. The announcement went on to cite Sun Wah’s whole duck, saying: “People travel from across the city for their famed three-course Beijing Duck Feast (so famous the family doesn’t bother listing it on the menu), carved tableside and served with duck fried rice and duck soup.”

If you’re hoping to rush over today for the duck feast, the restaurant is closed Thursdays.

“We request 24 hours advance notice,” said Cheng. “I try to have a spare duck in my back pocket, so to speak, but it’s best to call.”

Reservations are taken by phone or walk-in only. The duck feast is currently $45, and serves four to six people. The corkage fee is $10, wine only.

The James Beard Foundation Awards Gala will be held May 7 at the Lyric Opera House in the Loop.

Sun Wah BBQ, 5039 N. Broadway St., 773-769-1254, www.sunwahbbq.com

