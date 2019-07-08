Sun Holdings Marks Major Milestone with 1,000th Store Opening

Newest Dallas Popeyes Grand Opening Celebration to be Held on July 10th

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Sun Holdings, Inc., ranked as the 3rd largest franchisee in the U.S. by Mega 99 2018, is celebrating a major milestone with its 1,000th store opening. The company opened its newest Popeyes® restaurant in Dallas, TX and will be honoring the location with a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The festivities will kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the Dallas Popeyes located at 3308 West Davis Street. A variety of giveaways will be offered at the event – t-shirts, koozies, water bottles, and sunglasses, as well as gift cards for the first 50 guests in line.

“In our 22-year history, we have partnered with world-class brands and have significantly grown our company, as well as the presence of these highly-recognized organizations,” said Guillermo Perales, CEO for Sun Holdings. “Opening our 1,000th location is such an exciting and momentous occasion. We are incredibly proud of our successes over the years – thanks greatly to our teams across the country who provide superior service for our customers and continue to grow our enterprise. We look toward the future with much enthusiasm and optimism.”

The Dallas Popeyes marks the 150th chicken restaurant location for Sun Holdings and the 1,000th overall location for the franchise company. This newest location adds another forty-five (45) employment opportunities to the over 15,000 jobs that Sun Holdings currently provides across 8 states in the U.S. To mark the special occasion, the Dallas Popeyes July 10th celebration will also include an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The event is free and open to the public.

Sun Holdings operates Burger King®, Arby’s®, Golden Corral®, CiCi’s Pizza®, Krispy Kreme®, T-Mobile®, Taco Bueno®, and GNC® locations across the country. In addition to multiple awards and recognitions that include 4 Golden Plate and 4 Silver Plate awards for Popeyes, the Mufso Golden Chain Award, and National Restaurant News’ Top 10 Power List in NRN, Perales was named Ernst and Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2008, as well as Latino Leaders Magazine’s 101 Most Influential Latinos for several consecutive years.

About Sun Holdings, Inc.

Sun Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 by Guillermo Perales, starting with one Golden Corral unit, and funded by an SBA loan. The company has been ranked as the 3rd largest franchisee in the U.S. by Mega 99 2018 Rankings. We have developed a portfolio that operates 1,000 locations in 8 states creating more than 15,000 jobs. Today, the organization operates 293 Burger King, 150 Popeyes, 94 Arby’s, 20 Golden Corral, 31 Cici’s Pizza, 18 Krispy Kreme, 160 T-Mobile, 144 Taco Bueno, and 80 GNC locations, as well as several airport locations.

Sun Holdings, Inc. is a developing company that is always seeking new opportunities and is currently considering potential shopping centers. For more information about Sun Holdings, visit www.sunholdings.net .

Media Contact:

Gus Diaz

miamilakesfl.gus@fullypromoted.com

786-605-9230