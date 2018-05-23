Sun BBQ Fest Returns To Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun hosts its annual Sun BBQFest June 2 and 3, with barbecue battles, food vendors, beverages, live music and cooking demonstrations.

Saturday's events feature a wing contest and a rib challenge, with an evening fireworks display.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $5 per day (food and drink are priced separately). Children 6 and under free. mohegansun.com.