Summer steak out — 30 days of steaks, steakhouses and sides

Sorry, not sorry, vegans and vegetarians: There's no better time to be a carnivore in Chicago. From an onslaught of modern temples to beef - looking at you, GT Prime and Maple & Ash - to old school haunts delivering classic, no-fuss slabs of expertly cooked cuts, answering the question "Where's the beef?" is almost a joke. The short answer? Everywhere. This month, the Tribune's Food & Dining team is scouring the city for the best steaks and steakhouses, sniffing out the best cuts, beef sources and aged steak purveyors that help Chicago reign as a meat-and-potatoes town. While we're at it, we'll also sniff out other interesting items made from steak, from tender meat pies to steak tacos.