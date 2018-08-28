Summer send-off: Bethlehem's Melting Pot hosting three-course Labor Day dinner

Toast the end of summer while celebrating the achievements of American workers at a three-course Labor Day dinner, 5-10 p.m. Friday through Monday at The Melting Pot in Bethlehem.

The first course includes cheese fondue with fresh breads, vegetables and fruits for dipping.

The second course features teriyaki-marinated sirloin, “Herbs de Provence” crusted breast of chicken and Pacific white shrimp, accompanied by an array of fresh vegetables.

The meal, $27 per person, concludes with three chocolate-covered strawberries.

The Melting Pot is at 1 E. Broad St. For reservations, call 484-241-4939 or visit meltingpot.com.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog