Summer send-off: Bethlehem's Melting Pot hosting three-course Labor Day dinner

Toast the end of summer while celebrating the achievements of American workers at a three-course Labor Day dinner, 5-10 p.m. Friday through Monday at The Melting Pot in Bethlehem.
The first course includes cheese fondue with fresh breads, vegetables and fruits for dipping.
The second course features teriyaki-marinated sirloin, “Herbs de Provence” crusted breast of chicken and Pacific white shrimp, accompanied by an array of fresh vegetables.
The meal, $27 per person, concludes with three chocolate-covered strawberries.
The Melting Pot is at 1 E. Broad St. For reservations, call 484-241-4939 or visit meltingpot.com.
Twitter @lvrestaurant
610-820-6597
