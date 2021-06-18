Summer Has Arrived at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Texas-style barbecue restaurant celebrates with debut of seasonal specials like free delivery and new King’s Hawaiian® Pulled Pork Sandwich with Dr Pepper® Barbecue Sauce

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The arrival of summer means … (drumroll) … it’s barbecue season y’all! And there’s no better way to celebrate than with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

Dickey’s fans can now enjoy these smokin’ summer specials all season long at participating locations:

Summer of Family Favorites – Enjoy Dickey’s new Sweet King’s Hawaiian® Pulled Pork Sandwich with Dr Pepper® Barbecue Sauce. For the perfect pair, add Dickey’s new seasonal side, Texas Sweet Corn.

– Enjoy Dickey’s new Sweet King’s Hawaiian® Pulled Pork Sandwich with Dr Pepper® Barbecue Sauce. For the perfect pair, add Dickey’s new seasonal side, Texas Sweet Corn. 80 th Anniversary Meal – Enjoy a Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich, your choice of side and a Caramel Crunch Brownie made with Snickers® starting at $8.80.

– Enjoy a Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich, your choice of side and a Caramel Crunch Brownie made with Snickers® starting at $8.80. Free Delivery – Order online or through the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app and select “Doorstep Drop Off” to receive FREE delivery all summer long.

– Order online or through the and select “Doorstep Drop Off” to receive FREE delivery all summer long. 2 for $24 – Guests can order two 2 Meat Plates for $24, each plate includes your choice of two slow-smoked meats, two savory sides and a buttery roll.

– Guests can order two 2 Meat Plates for $24, each plate includes your choice of two slow-smoked meats, two savory sides and a buttery roll. 10% Off Catering – Great pit-smoked barbecue complements any summer gathering, big or small, and Dickey’s has the crew and the ‘cue to feed you safely. Right now, enjoy 10% off your summer catering order of $100 or more. Use the code 10OFFCATERING when booking online at dickeys.com or when speaking with a Barbecue Expert at 866-BARBECUE.

– Great pit-smoked barbecue complements any summer gathering, big or small, and Dickey’s has the crew and the ‘cue to feed you safely. Right now, enjoy 10% off your summer catering order of $100 or more. Use the code 10OFFCATERING when booking online at dickeys.com or when speaking with a Barbecue Expert at 866-BARBECUE. Kids Eat Free Sunday – Receive a free Kid’s Meal with an order of $10 or more using the code KEFOLO. One Kid’s Meal per check with a minimum $10 purchase. Available at participating Dickey’s locations only. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.

“Whether it’s at home, in your local Dickey’s restaurant or by the pool, summer is the perfect time to enjoy our slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Plus, Father’s Day is right around the corner, so save dad from having to man the grill and let us cook the ‘cue. We’re excited to offer these delicious specials all summer long!”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Family Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and& was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

