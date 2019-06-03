Summer Eating List: 40-plus new Chicago restaurants, from must-gos to extra credit to field trips

June is here, which means it’s again time for my annual Summer Eating List. Inspired by the summer reading lists that teachers hand out at the end of the school year, my Summer Eating List names the recently opened, about-to-open and opening-one-of-these-days restaurants that should be on your summer-dining radar.

In keeping with the scholastic theme, I’ve arranged the list by importance. The Required Eating restaurants are (to me) the most promising; don’t let the summer end without checking out all of these. Electives are intriguing restaurants, worth a look as time and distance permit.

Extra Credit restaurants are more offbeat choices, or restaurants whose opening dates are less certain; Chicago diners know how “opening late summer” can turn into “see you at Christmas” with just a few construction snags. Field Trips, naturally, are places a bit farther afield, but depending on where you live, these places might be more convenient to visit.

Restaurants are listed with their opening dates, if already open; if not, I’ve included the projected/hoped-for debut targets. Which, as we know, is an inexact science.

Required eating

Aboyer, Silencieux. Michael Lachowicz, of the much-lauded George Trois, reconfigured his Restaurant Michael into two restaurants: Aboyer, a 56-seat American-French brasserie that’s aimed for the informal, drop-in-anytime crowd; and Silencieux, a 24-seater with quiet, and affordable fine-dining, in mind. All this, and the 18-seat George Trois, under one roof. Opened early May. 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka.

Cabra. Stephanie Izard is the culinary force behind this Peruvian-influenced rooftop restaurant on the 12th floor of The Hoxton hotel. The space can function as an open-air restaurant when weather permits, but most of the space has a permanent rooftop, and floor-to-ceiling glass that will supply city views even in the worst weather. Opened April 4. 200 N. Green St.

Cafe Cancale. The latest restaurant by One Off Hospitality (Avec, Blackbird, many more) is a salute to France — specifically the oyster-rich coast of Brittany. Seafood, not surprisingly, is the focus, though steak frites and roasted chicken are on the menu. Early arrivals can take advantage of $1 oysters at happy hour (4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday). Opened mid-May. 1576 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Cira. A 200-seat, street-level dining room in The Hoxton hotel, Cira features chef Chris Pandel (Swift & Sons, Cold Storage, Dutch and Doc’s) overseeing a Mediterranean-influenced menu that relies heavily on the kitchen’s open hearth. Opened April 4. 200 N. Green St.

Entente. The Michelin-star restaurant packed up its Lakeview location to move to more spacious, closer-to-the-action digs in River North. The new location is gorgeous and spacious, a fitting background for chef Brian Fisher’s stellar cuisine. Opened late March. 700 N. Sedgwick St.

Flora Fauna. Chef Jonathan Meyer (W Hotel, Broken Shaker) and Banchet-Award-nominated mixologist Liz Pearce (Aba, Beatnik) will open a restaurant inspired by their Latin America, South America and Southeast Asia travels, in the former Bohemian House. Per the name, appetizers will be listed as Fauna (meat) and Flora (vegetable and vegan) dishes, the latter including braised jackfruit dan-dan with green-papaya noodles and panela cheese. Opening any day now. 11 W. Illinois St.

Gaijin. Paul Virant (Vie, Vistro, in the western suburbs) returns to the city with a casual 60-seater focused on okonomiyaki, a savory Japanese pancake, which Virant intends to price from $9 to $18. On the sweet side, there will be kakigori, a shaved-ice dessert flavored with condensed milk and syrups. Beverages will include cocktails (highballs especially), sake and wine by the glass and a special Japanese-style lager created for the restaurant by Moody Tongue brewmaster Jared Rouben. Opening late summer. 950 W. Lake St.

Galit. Zach Engel, the James Beard Foundation’s 2017 Rising Star Chef for his work at Shaya restaurant in New Orleans, is joined by general manager and partner Andres Clavero in this Lincoln Park restaurant focused on Israeli and other Middle-Eastern dishes. Order a la carte or pick “The Other Menu,” a $65-per-person feast that provides a little bit of everything. Opened early April. 2429 N. Lincoln Ave.

Jeong. David Park and Jennifer Tran developed a cult following at their west-suburban restaurant (now closed), and now they’re working their Korean-inspired culinary artistry — to a larger potential audience — in Noble Square. It might be a little old to include in a summer roundup, but if you haven’t yet visited, this should be at the top of your list. (See the three-star review here.) Opened early March. 1460 W. Chicago Ave.

Kikko. At the same time that Kumiko upstairs was winning a Best New Restaurant in America award from Food & Wine magazine, the team (beverage director Julia Momose, chef de cuisine Mariya Russell, executive chef Noah Sandoval) was unveiling this intimate, 10-seat basement bar, featuring interactive, food-and-cocktail omakase-style dining. Opened May 22. 630 W. Lake St.

Ocean Prime. What began as Mitchell’s Ocean Club in Columbus, Ohio, has grown into a seafood-and-steak empire with 16 locations, including the latest, in the Shops of LondonHouse at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. Glittering decor, massive space, upscale menu (entrees in the $40s for the most part) and a serious wine list are the draws, particularly for the Big Night Out crowd. Give your budget a break and check the place out during Half-Price Happy Hour (4-6 p.m. weekdays). Opened April 3. 87 E. Wacker Drive.

Offshore. Billed as the nation’s largest rooftop venue, this entertainment space, atop Festival Hall on the eastern end of Navy Pier, encompasses 36,000 square feet, including a huge, glassed-in space (open year-round) and outdoor lawn areas. Ideal for large-scale private events, but also a perfect perch from which to watch Navy Pier’s twice-weekly (in summer) fireworks displays. Chef Michael Shrader, last seen at Monnie Burke’s in Pilsen, oversees a cocktail-friendly menu with a seafood emphasis and platters suitable for group sharing. Opening early June. Navy Pier, 1000 E. Grand Ave.

Roberts Pizza and Dough Co. Robert Garvey, considered one of Chicago’s finest pizzaiolos, opened the 140-plus-seat restaurant (with wife, Dana Hokin) in the River East Art Center. Classic and esoteric pizzas are the main draw, but salads, vegan options and more bolster the menu. A large outdoor patio on the building’s promenade overlooks Ogden Slip. Opened mid-May. 465 N. McClurg Court.

Rooh. Acclaimed chef Sujan Sarkar brings his progressive-Indian cooking to Chicago (he has highly regarded restaurants in San Francisco and New York City) in a bi-level space formerly home to The Lunatic, The Lover & The Poet. “I want to be the top restaurant in the city,” Sarkar told us. It should be fun watching him try. Opened late May. 736 W. Randolph St.

Tzuco and Tales of Carlos Gaytan. Carlos Gaytan, who earned a Michelin star for his work at now-closed Mexique, is headed back to Chicago with a dual-restaurant concept in the old Roy’s space in River North. Tzuco will be the casual, sharing-plates restaurant with 100 seats or more (when the patio is available); Tales of Carlos Gaytan will have only 12 seats and will feature a chef-selected tasting menu (which likely will include Mexique’s signature pato al tamarindo). Opening late July or early August. 720 N. State St.

Electives

Bandit. DineAmic Hospitality (Bar Siena, Prime & Provisions, Siena Tavern) is taking over the Gideon Sweet space to create a “polished-casual” restaurant with dive-y decor elements. The chef will be Shane Graybeal, former executive chef at Sable Kitchen & Bar, cranking out elevated, eclectic American comfort food. Opening June. 841 W. Randolph St.

Bunny Bakery & Workshop. This is the resurrected Bunny, the Micro Bakery, Iliana Regan’s pastry- and bread-focused shop that closed abruptly a few years back. Installed in Regan’s Kitsune restaurant, the new Bunny will operate for breakfast and lunch, yielding to Kitsune at dinnertime. Opened mid-May. 4229 N. Lincoln Ave.

City Hall. A sprawling restaurant and event space built into a pre-1920 structure just a short stroll from bustling Fulton Market, City Hall will feature an “elevated pub fare” menu (think chile-garlic chicken wings, pigs in a blanket with Merkts cheese dip, grilled cheese with poblano jam, bacon Nutella Rice Krispies) by chef Michael Taus. A huge outdoor patio and late-night live music are pluses. Opening mid-June. 838 W. Kinzie St.

Cleo’s Southern Cuisine. Kirsten Harper applied her catering chops to this Bronzeville restaurant, named for and inspired by her grandmother. The menu is Southern with a Creole accent, embracing fried chicken and waffles as well as Creole shrimp and grits. Look for rotisserie chicken with cornbread dressing on Sundays. Opened early May. 4248 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The Dining Room at Moody Tongue. Part of Moody Tongue’s new brewery facility will be an intimate, fine-dining restaurant featuring executive chef Jared Wentworth (who scored a Michelin star for Longman & Eagle and Dusek’s Board & Beer in past years). Wentworth will create 10-course tasting menus for the space. At the same time, The Bar at Moody Tongue will launch as a tasting room with expanded culinary options. Opening mid-late summer. 2515 S. Wabash Ave.

Francois Frankie. Well Done Hospitality (Cochon Volant, Taureaux Tavern) isn’t planning to cover the Loop with approachable French brasseries; it just seems like it. Its latest is a 6,500-square-foot restaurant featuring a revolving bar (inspired by the Carousel Bar in the Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans). The “French-inspired” menu will be overseen by Well Done Hospitality chefs Matt Ayala and Michael Sheerin. Opening early-summer. 222 W. Randolph St.

Maddon’s Post. You need not be a Cubs fan — nor a ticket holder — to enjoy this Polish-inflected Italian restaurant, located directly beneath the Cubs’ business offices at the corner of Clark Street and Waveland Avenue. The latest Chicago restaurant to join the open-hearth trend, Maddon’s Post will feature pizzas, ribs and sausage platters (no sausage-in-bun dishes; those are for inside the ballpark), along with filled pastas, including ravioli. The concept features Cubs manager Joe Maddon and Spiaggia’s Tony Mantuano, though executive chef Aaron Thebault will handle the day-to-day operation. Opened mid-May. 1119 W. Waveland Ave.

Mako. Chicago has experienced a miniboom in omakase (Japanese set menu) restaurants, the latest of which comes from B.K. Park (who also owns Juno in Lincoln Park). At 22 seats (12 at the sushi bar, 10 scattered about several tables), it’s a bit more spacious than other omakase specialists, and at $175 (for 17-25 bites) it’s in the middle of the pack, pricewise. Park has been preparing sushi in Chicago for years, and knows his audience. Opened mid-March. 731 W. Lake St.

Pizzeria Portofino. Artisan pizzas and pastas, coastal wines and a 130-foot outdoor terrace. Those are the key elements to this Lettuce Entertain You operation, which will have direct riverfront views and serve lunch, weekend brunch and dinner. How will people strolling the Riverwalk resist this? They won’t. Opening June. 317 N. Clark St.

Politan Row. A West Loop food hall and beer garden with more than a dozen vendors, including Clave, by the founders of Bayan Ko; Bumbu Roux, an Indonesian-Creole mashup; and outposts of Floriole, Passion House and Cafe Tola. (Check out our Politan Row dining guide here.) Opened mid-May. 111 N. Aberdeen St.

The Purple Pig. No, it’s not new; Purple Pig has been with us since late 2009. But the “cheese, swine and wine” emporium is packing up and moving all of a half-block south this month. The new digs will offer more kitchen room, considerably more dining space (up to 120 seats) and a semiprivate dining room that can accommodate small parties. It’ll be interesting to see what chef/partner Jimmy Bannos Jr. does with the extra room. Opening June. 444 N. Michigan Ave.

Time Out Market Chicago. The group behind Time Out magazine will open a 50,000-square-foot market and cultural venue whose 18 food kiosks will be operated by local chefs, among them Jimmy Bannos Jr. of The Purple Pig, Dana Salls Cree of Pretty Cool Ice Cream, Thai Dang of HaiSous, Brian Fisher of Entente, Bill Kim of Urbanbelly, Edward Kim of Mott St., Zoe Schor of Split-Rail and Art Shabez of The Art of Pizza. More than a food hall, Time Out Market aims to provide cultural events, cooking demos and classes. Opening mid-late summer. 916 W. Fulton Market.

Tortello. Venice-born Dario Monni and his wife, Jill Gray, are creating this “nonna-style” Italian pasta shop and cafe in Wicker Park. An open kitchen will allow guests to watch the sfogline (pasta makers) at work. Design is by Siren Betty, which also created the looks for Giant and Quiote. Opening late summer. 1746 W. Division St.

Tria. The Bertucci family turned the space above their Fabulous Freddies restaurant in Bridgeport into a 48-seat, full-service, regional-Italian dining room. Open for dinner and weekend brunch. Opened mid-March. 701 W. 31st St.

Unnamed. Carrie and Michael Nahabedian (Brindille) are creating a Mediterranean-focused, “Riviera inspired” restaurant inside The Gwen, a luxury hotel just off Michigan Avenue. But don’t expect the full white-tablecloth treatment; Carrie Nahabedian says the restaurant will “exude relaxation” with “fun, textured comfort.” Opening late summer. 521 N. Rush St.

Extra credit

BomboBar. If you’ve been to the original BomboBar on Randolph Street, you know what this second, Old Town location has in store: decadent bomboloni (doughnuts), house-made gelati and such savory options as the BomboBurger and crispy-chicken sandwich. This location also offers the serve-yourself, pay-by-the-ounce beverage system from sibling Public House. Opened mid-April. 1529 N. Wells St.

Claudia. Chef Trevor Teich is inching closer to his dream brick-and-mortar restaurant, after a successful Kickstarter fundraiser. Claudia, which has the same name as Teich’s West Town pop-up (which ran nearly three years), will open somewhere between Lincoln Square and the lakefront. (Teich won’t name an address just yet.) Opening early fall. Address TBA.

Dirty Root. The fast-casual, build-your-own-bowl concept will feature “nutrient dense” food with “straight-from-the-earth” ingredients (as the name implies). Culinary director Justin Milius has worked at Purple Pig, Frasca Food & Wine (Boulder, Colo.) and PlumpJack Cafe (Olympic Valley, Calif.). Opening late summer. 939 W. Randolph St.

Fulton Galley. This food hall, on the western fringe (for now) of Fulton Market, sees itself as a revenue-sharing incubator, one that offers low-risk, entry-level space for entrepreneurs. The first batch of five restaurants includes a handmade-pasta specialist, a taco-and-sandwich shop, a rotisserie-based restaurant, a Thai concept and a deli. Opening June. 1115 W. Fulton Market.

Machine. A restaurant with its own flower shop? That’s the unique aspect of this casual restaurant in Wicker Park, created by Machine Hospitality (which owns Beercade in River North). Taking over the old Taus Authentic space (and its large sidewalk cafe), Machine features a globally influenced menu by chef Trevor Hoyte. A traveling floral cart gives guests the option of adorning their tables with take-home arrangements. Opened mid-March. 1846 W. Division St.

Mr. Maki. From the team that gave us Ramen-San and Sushi-San (both Lettuce Entertain You concepts) comes Mr. Maki, a Streeterville restaurant built around maki rolls and the combo-meal-on-one-platter known as teishoku. Kaze Chan, who also oversees Sushi-San, heads the kitchen. Mr. Maki is just around the corner from Ramen-San’s Streeterville location. Opened late April. 676 N. St. Clair St.

Nobu Hotel & Restaurant. The much-anticipated, much-delayed Nobu hotel is set to debut this fall along the Randolph Restaurant corridor. It will arrive with gobs of celebrity cred, and a 10,000-square-foot restaurant by Nobu Matsushisa, whose restaurant empire (45 and counting) spans the globe. And, of course, there will be a rooftop terrace. Opening October. 854 W. Randolph St.

Rouxster’s Cookhouse. Coming to a Mariano’s near you: An in-store restaurant featuring Nashville-style chicken and fried chicken sandwiches, shrimp po’boys and other soulful dishes by chef John Meyer (owner of BJ’s Market & Bakery). There are locations in Bronzeville and Park Ridge, with the West Loop and more stores to come. Opened (first location) in April.

RPM on the Water. The team behind RPM Italian and RPM Steak will open this two-story riverfront restaurant, focusing on seafood and a good representation of RPM steaks. Floor-to-ceiling windows and design by Rockwell Group, plus the look of the previous RPM restaurants, suggest this will be a dazzler. Opening fall. 317 N. Clark St.

Field trips

Coarse Italian. Franco Francese, owner of Mattone Restaurant and Bar in LaGrange Park, is opening this rustic Italian restaurant in Glenview Park Golf Club (thus the whimsical coarse/course wordplay), It will serve lunch and dinner (and, during golf season, breakfast), along with outdoor food-and-music special events. Opening June 17. 800 Shermer Road, Glenview.

Mercado Cocina & Cantina. Yanitzin Sanchez, previously at Sabor Saveur in Wicker Park and Mas in the West Loop, heads to the north suburbs and this 75-seat, casual restaurant. Chef Yanni, as she’s called, can cook with great complexity, but she’s keeping things approachable, at least initially. Opened late-April. 2300 Lehigh Ave., Glenview.

Phat Phat. The team behind the impressive Imperial Lamian is opening a Southeast Asian concept in the northwest suburbs. Look for clay-pot dishes, various dumplings and, of course, an extensive weekend brunch menu. Opening mid-summer. 17 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg.

Que Onda. A new Mexican restaurant in Edison Park, boasting a colorful design by Mark Knauer and a beverage program that is nearly exclusively Mexican. Chef is Guillermo Reyes, formerly at Mi Tocaya Antojeria and Mercat a la Planxa. Opened early April. 6701 N. Northwest Highway.

