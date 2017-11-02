Sugar Babe baker debuts sweet treats at Bethlehem Dairy Store

The Bethlehem Dairy Store on Thursday became a sweeter destination thanks to a popular local baker.

Angela Malpedo, who previously operated Sugar Babe Cupcakes storefronts on Broad Street in Bethlehem from 2012 to 2017, teamed up with the iconic ice cream shop at 1430 Linden St. to sell her cupcakes, cookies and other confections.

She is using the business’ oven and offering her sweet treats in a corner that previously sold hot dogs.

“The hot dog business was OK, but I knew that area had more potential,” Bethlehem Dairy Store co-owner Bill Burkhardt said. “And what goes better with ice cream than baked goods?”

Burkhardt, a former principal of Bethlehem’s Liberty High School, has known Malpedo since her days as a student there more than 15 years ago.

“My daughter is friends with Angela and mentioned that she didn’t want a big storefront anymore, so I called her and asked, ‘What do you think about teaming up?’” Burkhardt said. “We’re so happy she’s here.”

Hours are not set in stone, but to start, Malpedo is shooting to be on site with her baked goods, noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays every other week. Hours may fluctuate due to products selling out early.

Regular offerings will include one muffin variety, one cookie variety, bookies (brownies sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies layered with peanut butter icing) and at least four types of cupcakes, Malpedo said. Sticky buns are also planned for Saturdays and Sundays.

On Malpedo’s first day at the shop, she prepared cinnamon roll muffins, pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, bookies and chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, vanilla and pumpkin cupcakes.

Pricing is $2 per cookie, $2.50 per cupcake, $3 per jumbo muffin and $5 per bookie.

The Bethlehem Dairy Store, founded as Mowrer’s Dairy Store in the 1920s, also is known as “The Cup” because of its original shape as large milkshake cup.

Burkhardt began working at the shop as a teenager in 1965 and purchased the business with partner Rick Buckenmyer in 1983.

In 2002, the partners opened an additional location on Lehigh University’s south Bethlehem campus, in the Campus Square retail area.

The business also offers its cold treats at Bethlehem’s Blueberry Festival, Musikfest and Oktoberfest.

