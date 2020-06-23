Bill Tiernan
Suffolk Peanut Fest canceled, return planned for 2021

June 23, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Jessica Nolte
Bill Tiernan

The four-day festival was scheduled for Oct. 8-11. It would have been the event’s 43rd year.