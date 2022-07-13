Success Tastes Sweet: Candy Connections Announces First Franchise Deal

The Delaware-based company now has two locations to please your sweet tooth.

Lancaster, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Candy Connections , a fun, vibrant cotton candy brand, has just announced its first franchise deal.

The new unit will be located at Park City Mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It was signed for by Donna and Brandon Price. Daneya Jacobs, who owns Candy Connections together with her husband Anthony, touches on how she got connected with the new franchisees. “We met the ‘Price Pack’, as Donna affectionately calls her family of 6 kids under 15, when we operated as a brick & mortar candy store in Middletown, Delaware,” recalled Jacobs. “Donna has always been one of Candy Connections’ standout customers. She attended all of our events big or small and consistently displayed an unwavering amount of support.”

The new franchise location’s grand opening landed on the company’s 8th anniversary. Due to the streamlined model, attentive management, aggressive marketing strategies, and easily marketable retail selection, Jacobs notes that the company has grown from start-up to successful franchise in less than 10 years.

The Price duo are no strangers to entrepreneurship. They hail from a background of business ownership and eyed the Candy Connections business opportunity from the start. “When we started the franchise process, [Donna] was one of the few people I mentioned it to. She said ‘when you have some information, send it to me’,” said Jacobs.

According to Jacobs, Price’s connection to the Candy Connections brand happened because it reminded her of home. Like Candy Connections’ franchisors, Donna Price is originally from NYC and has nostalgic memories of the candy store that she would visit in her childhood neighborhood.

The cotton candy franchise first tasted the franchise marketplace this year. “In January of 2022 we worked up the courage and process to promote our opportunity, focusing on customers we have served. It took us six months of active promotion and engagement to close our first deal and we couldn’t be more grateful,” stated Jacobs. “As a new franchisor we can say with confidence that fear is only a tool for motivation and never a debilitating disruption of our dreams!”

And the good news hasn’t stopped for the sweet shop. In June, the company completed the Brookfield’s Property- Partner to Empower Program, a powerful partnership opportunity that welcomes all Candy Connections units within any Brookfield malls across the U.S., including Hawaii. “Each location will receive a custom build out and signage fully funded,” said Jacobs. “We cannot wait to grow our franchise portfolio within Brookfield Properties. Our goal is 10 locations by 2025.”

New opportunities are still open for future Candy Connections franchise partners. For more information, visit https://www.candyconnectionsinc.com/franchise .

About Candy Connections

Candy Connections is a powerfully unique cotton candy shop, serving up a selection of innovative flavors, with a portion of all proceeds going to their Future Founders program. For the latest location near you, visit www.candyconnectionsinc.com . To grab a bite of your own sweet success, visit www.candyconnectionsinc.com/franchise to get started.

