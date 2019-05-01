Subway Restaurants Offer Fans the Ultimate VIP Experience at the KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019 with the “Chance to Dance” Sweepstakes

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) With the Concert Festival season kicking off, skip the long lines and crowds with a chance to win a VIP one-of-a-kind experience to the KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019. Today, Subway® restaurants announced a nationwide sweepstakes where one grand prize winner and three guests will receive the ultimate summer KIDZ BOP Tour VIP Experience.

One lucky winner and up to three (3) guests will receive:

Round- trip airfare, two (2) night hotel stay, and a $200 pre-paid cash card

Participation in KIDZ BOP Workshop for two (2)

“Pop Star” outfit for two (2) styled by an Official KIDZ BOP stylist

Private pre-show VIP tour (backstage and/or tour bus tour) for four (4)

KIDZ BOP VIP Pre-show VIP Party Admission for four (4)

KIDZ BOP Merchandise Swag Bag

Four (4) tickets to KIDZ BOP performance at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Illinois on August 25.

In addition to the grand prize winner, 84 first and second prize winners will also get to experience the KIDZ BOP fun, courtesy of Subway. First prize winners will receive two (2) tickets to a local KIDZ BOP performance, plus exclusive KIDZ BOP merchandise and a $25 Subway gift card. Second prize winners will receive a $100 Subway gift card. First and second prize winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries received during the sweepstakes period on Monday, June 3.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Beginning June 27, for a limited time only and while supplies last at participating restaurants in the U.S., every Fresh Fit For Kids meal comes with 1 of 4 exclusive KIDZ BOP Popstar activities.

Subway restaurants are all about family and offering an alternative to traditional fast food, with better-for-you menu options that the whole family can enjoy. At Subway, guests choose from over 4.9 billion combinations of sandwiches, wraps and more, and with a Subway Fresh Fit for Kids® Meal*, kids are empowered to make it what they want, with everything they love and nothing they don’t.

Kids choose from one of four delicious 4-inch subs made with lean proteins, and fresh veggies like lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers. They also choose from no sugar added beverages like 1% low-fat milk or Honest Kids juice and each kids’ meal is paired with a 100% fruit side.

To learn more and enter to win, visit promo.subway.com** and to join the conversation, visit Subway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and SubCulture®. Subway Fresh Fit For Kids is an official partner of the KIDZ BOP World Tour. For tour dates and more information about KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, visit KIDZBOP.com.

* Fresh Fit For Kids meals are prepared in front of you & not a diet program.

**MANY WILL ENTER. FEW WILL WIN. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Sweepstakes begins 5/1/19 at 12:00 PM ET and ends 5/31/19 at 11:59:59 PM ET. Open only to eligible legal residents of 50 U.S./DC, 18 years of age or older. See Official Rules for complete details, including how to enter without a purchase, prize information, and restrictions. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Void in PR & where prohibited. SPONSOR: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd., 325 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461. Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC.

About Subway® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC

About KIDZ BOP®

KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the U.S., KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today’s biggest hits “sung by kids for kids.” KIDZ BOP has sold over 20 million albums and generated over 2.7 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.kidzbop.com.

KIDZ BOP is a Concord Company.