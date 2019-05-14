Subway Restaurants Invite Families to Experience a Magical Night Out with an Exclusive Subway Fresh Fit For Kids Meal Offer

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) This spring, parents won’t have to go searching The Cave of Wonders for a fun-filled night out with the kids. Beginning today, Subway® restaurants are granting every parent’s wish with an exclusive movie ticket offer to see Disney’s Aladdin, which is in theaters May 24.

Now through June 27, guests will receive one child’s movie ticket* to see Disney’s Aladdin with every Subway Fresh Fit For Kids® meal* purchased. Each Fresh Fit For Kids meal will also include one of four collectible Disney’s Aladdin-themed activities. This offer is for a limited time only while supplies last at participating Subway restaurants in the U.S.

Subway provides an alternative to traditional fast food and kids meals by offering billions of freshly made sandwich, salad and wrap combinations, including its Fresh Fit For Kids meal. Each kids’ meal features a variety of lean proteins, fresh veggies, like lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers, whole grain certified bread, and no sugar added beverages, like 1% low-fat milk, or Honest Kids® juice, and each kids’ meal is paired with a 100% fruit side.

* Fresh Fit For Kids meals are prepared in front of you & not a diet program.

*Fandango Promo Code is good for 1 kid’s movie ticket (up to $11 total value) to Aladdin. Expires 7/3/19 or when Aladdin is no longer in theaters, whichever is first. Limit 4 Fandango Promo Codes per household. See actitvateawars.com/Subway for details.

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC

About “Aladdin”

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, gritty, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie; Mena Massoud as the lovable street urchin Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine, the beautiful, self-determined princess; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, the Royal Vizier and a powerful sorcerer; Navid Negahban as the Sultan concerned with his daughter’s future; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s free-spirited best friend and confidante; Billy Magnussen as the handsome and arrogant suitor Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and captain of the palace guards. “Aladdin” is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “Aladdin” opens in U.S. theaters nationwide May 24, 2019.