Subway Restaurants to Expand its New Look to Nearly Half of its U.S. Restaurants by the end of 2020

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Subway® restaurant guests will notice something different about their favorite sandwich shop – and we’re not just talking about the new menu innovations! More than 10,500 U.S. Subway restaurants will be remodeled with a new exciting design and décor by the end of 2020.

Thanks to a multi-million-dollar grant program that will cover about 25 percent of the redesign costs, Franchise Owners are investing to remodel even more restaurants over the next year. These remodeled locations will join the nearly 1,400 global remodels already completed and the nearly 900 global remodels currently underway.

“Our Franchise Owners and their staffs work hard every day to deliver a great Subway experience for their guests,” said Don Fertman, Chief Development Officer for Subway. “By participating in the remodel program, Franchise Owners are making a commitment to enhancing their guests experience, and showing their trust in the brand. Together, with all that is going on with our global transformation, we are taking this brand to an exciting new level.”

The grant program and continued restaurant transformation is part of the brand’s global effort to deliver the best guest experience. The multi-year global transformation is centered on three key initiatives: updated, modern restaurant redesigns; bold new flavors, tastes and menu options; and greater convenience and enhanced customer service for guests.

“Franchising works best when franchise brands and franchise business owners succeed together,” said Stephen Worley, Senior Director of Communications for the International Franchise Association (IFA). “IFA commends Subway for their efforts to facilitate these renovations, which can benefit franchise owners, their employees, and their customers alike.”

Last year, in addition to the new redesign, Subway announced an $80 million investment to emphasize new flavors and create a more personalized guest experience in the restaurants. This new program, free to all Franchise Owners, is already in 14 countries, including France, Brazil, Singapore and Australia. The program features Flavor Stations, with even more flavors guests can use to customize their sandwiches and salads, and Beverage Stations, with such offerings as Tropical Strawberry Lemonade and Pomegranate Limeade. This program will be in all eligible U.S. restaurants this Summer.

In addition, Subway continues its journey to bring new and exciting flavors and beverages to guests. The Ciabatta Collection and Hubert’s Lemonade are the latest in a line of exciting new flavor combinations and tastes guests can only experience at Subway restaurants. This year alone, Subway guests enjoyed the Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread, tasted the limited time only cool and spicy flavors of the Signature Wrap line up, and made their sandwich dreams a reality with freshly-baked King’s Hawaiian bread at select restaurants.

Learn more about these new foods and more on Subway.com and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or SubCulture® to join the conversation.

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC