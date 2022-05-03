Subway Restaurants Announces Taylor Bennett as Vice President of Non-Traditional Development





Milford, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Subway ® restaurants announced today that Taylor Bennett has joined the company as Vice President of Non-Traditional Development. Bennett will oversee the strategic growth and innovation of Subway’s non-traditional locations, such as in airports, hospitals and gas and convenience stores, to deliver the convenience, accessibility and value our guests crave.

Bennett comes to Subway with a diverse professional background in franchisee development, sales, and legal. Prior to joining Subway, Bennett served as the Chief Development Officer at HOA Brands where he oversaw global development for the company’s multi-brand restaurant portfolio. He also served as Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development at Focus Brands where he led the sales and development teams and was responsible for growth across seven brands in Focus’ portfolio.

“Taylor brings a wealth of experience to Subway, from his background in law to working alongside franchisees to develop and grow their businesses,” said Mike Kappitt, Subway’s Chief Operating and Insights Officer. “As Subway continues on its transformation journey, Taylor’s understanding of franchising and how to meet guests’ needs will help solidify Subway as a leader in non-traditional innovation and drive profitability for the brand and our network of franchisees.”

“I am thrilled to be joining team Subway and continuing the great work started by the non-traditional team, such as piloting Grab & Go and unattended retail solutions,” said Bennett. “I look forward to bringing to life new, exciting and unexpected ways for guests to get their favorite Subway sandwiches.”

Bennett is graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in international affairs and received his J.D. from John Marshall Law School.

