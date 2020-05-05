Subway Restaurants and Postmates Partner to Feed Thousands of Healthcare Professionals

For every Subway order purchased through Postmates, a 6-inch sub will be donated to fuel healthcare workers working the frontlines

Milford, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) In honor of National Nurses Week, Subway® Restaurants is teaming up with Postmates , the leader in delivery on demand, to give guests the power to make a difference and help feed healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now through May 10, Subway will donate a 6-inch sub to healthcare workers in the U.S. for every Subway order purchased through Postmates with a value of $15 or more. * Subs donated by Subway will be delivered by Postmates in coordination with its non-profit partner Feed Hero Nurses , a volunteer-run organization in partnership with Random Acts that is dedicated to providing meals to nurses on the frontlines.

“We’re proud to partner with Postmates during these unprecedented times,” said John Chidsey, Chief Executive Officer at Subway. “We want to show our gratitude to the men and women working tirelessly on the frontlines to keep our communities safe, and with this program, we’re able to do that by providing thousands of meals to keep them fueled during those long hours.”

Across the U.S., Subway restaurants remain open and ready to serve guests and the community. Franchise Owners and their teams have donated hundreds of thousands of sandwiches to feed frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers. In addition, Subway, with the support of guests nationwide, donated 15 million meals** to Feeding America to help provide for people in need during this time. Now guests have another opportunity to enjoy their favorite sub and give a sub back to the healthcare professionals working so diligently to keep communities healthy and safe.

Postmates will work with its partners, Feed Hero Nurses and Random Acts, to coordinate lunch and dinner deliveries to participating hospitals and medical centers in communities hit the hardest by the virus outbreak, including Detroit, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, Southern California, and Southern Florida.

“At Postmates, we pride ourselves on giving back to the communities we serve,” said Eric Edge, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Postmates. “With Subway and Feed Hero Nurses, we’re honored to be able to support thousands of the amazing hospital workers in areas most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“Feed Hero Nurses is extremely grateful for this partnership with Subway and Postmates,” said Michael Bleau, Project Founder of Feed Hero Nurses. “Through this program we’re able to deliver tens of thousands of delicious meals to overnight shift nurses in COVID-19 units throughout the country, at a time when support is needed, and nutritious meal options are limited.”

Through delivery, Subway makes it easy and convenient for guests to order their favorite subs while staying safe. Subway along with its delivery partners, such as Postmates, offers safely prepared and packaged options that can be delivered contact-free right to your door.

Consumers can join Subway in donating a sub to healthcare workers by visiting Postmates.com or downloading the Postmates app on iOS or Android .

For additional information about how Subway and its Franchise Owners are addressing the coronavirus outbreak, visit Subway.com/COVIDRelief . To learn more about Postmates’ response to COVID-19, please see Postmates’ statement to customers, merchants and fleet, as well as Postmates’ recently announced benefits for its fleet including the on-demand industry’s first-ever family care relief policy.

About Subway® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 Franchise Owners, who employ many people in their communities. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com , through Subway.com/Delivers , and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2020 Subway IP LLC

*From 5/4-5/10/20 Subway® will donate the average monetary equivalent of a 6″ sub ($4.89) for every $15 or more purchase made via Postmates, up to $85,000, to Random Acts, Inc. for the Feed Hero Nurses Program. Feed Hero Nurses will use the donations to purchase Subway® food for participating hospitals.

**Subway® donated the monetary equivalent of 15 million meals as $1.5 million

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in on-demand food delivery. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry’s first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com .

About Random Acts and Feed Hero Nurses program