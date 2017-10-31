Subway Promotes Trevor Haynes To Chief Business Development Officer

Trevor Haynes

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Subway® restaurants announced Trevor Haynes is being promoted to Chief Business Development Officer of the world’s largest restaurant chain. Haynes, who has spent the last three years as Subway’s Vice President of Operations, will support the brand’s global directors as they build their teams and the business around the globe.

“In today’s highly competitive marketplace, each team will be able to benefit from the knowledge and experience Trevor will bring to his new role,” said Subway® President and CEO Suzanne Greco. “The 11 years of global experience Trevor brings, and his deep understanding of international markets, will allow him to provide a critical perspective to the Regional Directors and help each identify and overcome the challenges they face.”

As Vice President of Operations, Haynes was responsible for franchisee and field engagement; improving franchisee profitability; creating an exceptional guest experience; improving operational efficiencies in each restaurant; and enhancing restaurant décor and design. In July 2017, Subway® unveiled its new Subway® Fresh Forward restaurant design under Haynes’ leadership. The design, which is currently rolling out globally, improves the Subway® dining experience with features such as digital menu displays, self-ordering kiosks and contemporary décor. More than 66 restaurants across the globe reflect the new design, with more than 175 restaurants worldwide in various stages of development.

“I am fortunate to have had a wonderful career here; working with great teams in Australia and the U.K. and then with a phenomenal headquarters Operations team,” Trevor said. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the Regional Directors to create a path for the brand internationally that will provide the best and most comprehensive support system for the people that really make things happen: the Subway Franchisees.”

Haynes joined Subway® in 2006 as Territory Manager in Australia. He moved to the U.K. in 2009 to take on the role of Senior Area Development Manager for U.K. and Ireland. While in the U.K., Trevor spearheaded several innovative programs, including the £3 Lunch offer, which resulted in an increase in traffic, AUVs and units as well as sustained, long-term business growth for the region. In 2014, he joined the team at the Milford, Conn. headquarters as the Global Director of Operations.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway® offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from 37 million combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily. The world’s largest restaurant chain serves nutritious and delicious subs, soups, and salads at more than 44,000 restaurants in 113 countries. The Subway® experience is also delivered online at www.Subway.com and through the Subway® App, available in select markets at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Founded by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Dr. Peter Buck more than 52 years ago, Subway® is still a family-owned business today working with more than 21,000 dedicated franchisees in communities around the world.

Subway® is a registered trademark of Subway IP Inc.

Contacts:

Kevin Kane

Subway

press@subway.com

Emily Rossi

Ruder Finn

rossie@RuderFinn.com