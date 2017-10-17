Subway Goes Global To Combat Hunger On World Sandwich Day Friday, Nov. 3, 2017

Subway® introduces “Live Feed” offer to help fight hunger around the world

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Subway® is taking National Sandwich Day global with World Sandwich Day. On Friday, Nov. 3, more than 40,000 Subway® restaurants in more than 60 countries will invite customers to join its “Live Feed” by enjoying a special offer that will help fight hunger around the world.

In the U.S., when customers buy a sub and a 30 oz. drink, they will get a free sandwich, plus Subway® will donate a meal* to Feeding America®.

“Last year, our customers helped us make history with the largest single-day donation to Feeding America – 11 million meals,” said Subway® President and CEO Suzanne Greco. “This year’s unprecedented initiative will include thousands of Subway® restaurants around the globe. We’re excited to bring together our customers, franchisees and communities to inspire global action around hunger.”

In the U.S., one out of eight people struggle with hunger, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). That means 41 million people across the country, including nearly 13 million children and more than 5 million seniors, don’t have enough to eat. Subway® and Feeding America® are addressing this serious issue for the second consecutive year to help fight hunger in the U.S.

“Hunger affects millions of individuals and families in communities across America,” said Feeding America® CEO Diana Aviv. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Subway® to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal.”

Visit feedingamerica.org to learn more about Feeding America®. Also join the conversation with Subway® on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

*Free sub of equal or lesser price. Participation may vary. Subway® will donate the monetary equivalent of a meal ($0.09) for each sub and 30 oz. drink purchased together. In the U.S., meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Contacts:

Ashley Huggins

Subway

press@subway.com

Emily Rossi

Ruder Finn

rossie@ruderfinn.com