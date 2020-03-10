Subway Appoints Mike Kappitt as Chief Operating and Insights Officer

Milford, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Subway® restaurants announced today that Mike Kappitt has joined the company in a newly created role as Chief Operating and Insights Officer. Kappitt will lead Subway’s ongoing efforts across its digital channels, including third-party delivery and catering, as well as oversee the company’s analytics and insights functions.

Kappitt has more than 20 years of experience in both the restaurant and franchising industries, where he has held marketing and business intelligence expertise for global brands including Outback Steakhouse, Burger King North America, and Alamo and National Car Rental.

“Mike brings an extraordinary track record for growing global brands through insights-driven marketing,” said CEO John Chidsey. “His expertise will be invaluable for the continued growth of the Subway brand.”

“I am delighted to join the Subway team and excited to partner with franchisees and other key stakeholders to evolve this great brand for generations to come,” said Kappitt. “I look forward to being part of it.”

Most recently Kappitt served as President of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, where he was responsible for leading the domestic operation and development of the brand. Prior to that, he served as Global Chief Marketing Officer for Bloomin’ Brands where he led the development and implementation of growth and marketing strategies across the portfolio of brands. Kappitt also held several marketing and business intelligence positions with Burger King Corporation.

About Subway ® Restaurants

