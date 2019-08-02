Subway Announces Winners of 2019 Global Sub Jammers Competition

Annual competition puts Sandwich Artists guest service skills to the test

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) There is no doubt there is an art to being a Sandwich Artist at Subway® restaurants. The title says it all! However, few have walked away with the Global Sub Jammers trophy. Today, Subway congratulates Sandwich Artist Sara Tiegs from Pullman, Washington, who won the coveted title of 2019 Global Sub Jammers Champion during the brand’s global convention in Toronto, Ontario in Canada.

Each year, Sandwich Artists from across the globe compete in the annual Global Sub Jammers competition to be named the best of the best as they build the iconic Turkey Breast sandwich with precision, speed and a smile.

You can catch a glimpse of the action here: subjammers2019

Sara, who has worked for Subway for 18 years, is no stranger to the competition. She has competed 11 times; finishing 10 times in the Top 10. She has placed fourth multiple times, was Champion in 2017 and came in second last year.

“This is always fun,” said Sara, who plans to eventually become a Franchise Owner herself. “I like the relationships you get to build with the other people you see attending convention.”

Emma Binson, from Tucson, Arizona, who tied for second, said the atmosphere – which included loud music, loud fans, being filmed and making a sandwich on stage while judges are watching you – was very hectic.

“It’s crazy, but you have to go up there and get it done; just like any other day,” Emma said.

This year, Sara and Emma competed against Sandwich Artists from Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, the U.K., and U.S. With a score of 49.8, Sara won the Global Sub Jammers trophy and the $6,000 cash prize.

Rounding out the top five were:

Holly Gutchenritter from Wisconsin, was tied for second with a score of 50.;

Emma Binson from Tucson, Arizona was tied for second with a score of 50;

Holly Gaudio from Ontario, Canada, came in third with a score of 58.9;

Cody Clarke from Ontario, Canada, came in fourth with a score of 59; and

Jihyun Park from Seoul, South Korea, came in fifth with a score of 59.2.

Multi-Unit Franchise Owner Amir Hashemi, who owns seven Subway restaurants in Toronto, said the Sub Jammers competition is a way to highlight the wonderful things Sandwich Artists do every day.

“Every day Subway Sandwich Artists around the world create millions of customized sandwiches, wraps and salads with our guests and their hard work deserves to be recognized,” said Hashemi, who had 15 Sandwich Artists from his seven restaurants compete, including the third and fourth place winners. “My team loved being at the convention to see the true global scope of Subway. We used the time together to learn, improve and, most importantly, to bond as a team. The time together at the convention really helped energize us to take our restaurants to the next level.”

Prior to the Global Sub Jammers competition, Sandwich Artists participate in regional Sub Jammer competitions.

There are about 400,000 Sandwich Artists in more than 100 countries worldwide that create customized sandwiches for millions of Subway guests each day. Interested in joining the Subway team? Visit here to learn more about career opportunities with Subway.

Rounding out the Top 25 for the 2019 Sub Jammers Championships are: 6th Place, Mary Lou McMullin, Nova Scotia, Canada; 7th Kim Quenneville, London, Ontario, Canada; 8th Arshpreet Kaur, Ontario, Canada; 9th Sahil Kumar, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; 10th Naresh Kumar, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; 11th Sascha Klemm, Nürtingen, Germany; 12th Talat Kahn, Ontario, Canada; 13th Allie Diaz, Nova Scotia, Canada; 14th Karan Kumar, Mississauga, Canada; 15th Heaji Gim, Seoul, South Korea; 16th Lao Maryline, Troyer, France; 17th Lisa Avila, Donna, Texas; 18th Kunal Parekh, Ontario, Canada; 19th Rosemary Gould, Rutland, Vermont; 20th Anjin Lee, Jung-Gu, South Korea; 21st Ankur Patel, Ontario, Canada; 22nd Holly Gaudio, London, Ontario, Canada; 23rd Cheryl Garcia, Toronto, Ontario, Canada; 24th Nate Garey, Amherst, New York; 25th Shara Goce, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

