Submit recipes for the 7th annual Los Angeles Times Holiday Cookie Bake-off

Do you have a terrific holiday cookie recipe? Enter our seventh annual Los Angeles Times Holiday Cookie Bake-off, which starts this Saturday, Nov. 4. Submit your recipe, plus an essay and photo or video by Nov. 25, to latimes.com/bakeoff.

Times Food staff will take the top 20 vote-getters and narrow them down to our top five, which we’ll bake in our Test Kitchen. The five finalists will be invited to The Times Test Kitchen and their recipes will be featured in the Saturday section in December.

noelle.carter@latimes.com

@noellecarter