Stubborn Mule owners taking over Muddy Waters restaurant in Thornton Park

The owners of the Stubborn Mule restaurant are taking the neighboring space of New Orleans-themed eatery Muddy Waters in Thornton Park.

Stubborn Mule co-owner Brian Buttner said he and business partner Jonathan Canonaco are planning on opening a new concept this week called “The Menagerie.”

“It’s a play on something circus-style,” Buttner said. “It’s going to be small bites and shareables, but we are still working on the menu.”

Buttner hopes to get the restaurant, or at least the bar, running by the end of this week for the Come Out with Pride Orlando Festival this weekend.

Muddy Waters closed Friday.

Food critic Scott Joseph first reported the closing on his blog.

Muddy Waters opened in April 2017 from chefs Larry Sinibaldi and Bernard Carmouche, who formerly operated the Two Chefs Seafood restaurant in downtown’s North Quarter. Todd Ulmer and Beacon Group were also involved in Muddy Waters.

Along with the new space, Buttner said he and Canonaco also bought the Mucho Liquor store a few spots down in the same building.

They want to turn it into a bar with a secret, speakeasy-style liquor store attached.

“You’ll need a password and everything to get in,” Buttner said. “We are still figuring out exactly how that is going to work.

