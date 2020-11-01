Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Strong winds, higher temperatures expected in the Chicago area this week

November 1, 2020 | 3:23pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jessica Villagomez
Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

Strong winds Sunday, which was forecast to be the coldest day of the week.