Strong Brand, Winning Culture And Selective Franchising Fuel Growth At Walk-On’s Enterprises

Record expansion anticipated in 2018 following banner year for Louisiana-based chain

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Building off a highly successful 2017 for Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Walk-On’s Enterprises is looking ahead with bigger and better plans on tap for 2018.

Following a record-breaking year of franchise expansion for the Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar brand, the company plans to introduce its unique “taste of Louisiana” menu to multiple new markets in 2018.

Staying true to its commitment to partner only with highly qualified, experienced franchise professionals who share a passion for the Walk-On’s brand, the Baton Rouge-based company continued its steady growth by opening six new restaurants in 2017. The brand expanded beyond Louisiana for the first time, planting its first three locations in Texas – Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler – bringing the current restaurant count to 16 locations in two states.

With several successful franchise locations now open, and having sold its Walk-On’s Catering operations to focus singularly on the growth of the restaurant brand, Walk-On’s Enterprises is cranking up its expansion plans for 2018. Over the past year, the company entered into franchising agreements covering nearly 50 new locations in 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina.

The company is also in the final stages of an agreement to open Walk-On’s first location on a U.S. Military base.

In total, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is projecting 18 new restaurant openings and an additional 18 restaurants to commence construction over the course of 2018.

“We feel very fortunate to have built an incredible group of highly talented and experienced franchise partners that are passionate about introducing the Walk-On’s brand to fans of great food and sports in several new markets,” said Scott Taylor, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar President & COO. “Our success in Texas and Louisiana has multiplied the interest in Walk-On’s from successful restaurateurs and entrepreneurs across the nation, enabling us to further accelerate the expansion of our footprint nationwide.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-style menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team.

In May 2015, New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, bought into Walk-On’s Enterprises as co-owners. Drew pointed out that Walk-On’s is “a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues” and that they were excited to help “expand the brand across the nation.”

Further underscoring its success, the company recently unveiled a five-year agreement to title sponsor the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. The 2017 contest, held on Dec. 27, saw the Florida State Seminoles defeat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 42-13.

“To say that we’ve come a long way since we first sketched out our vision for Walk-On’s on the back of a napkin is a bit of an understatement,” said Brandon Landry, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar Founder and Co-Owner. “We’re honored to have so many people believe in us and what we are doing. So stay tuned, because we’re just getting started!”

Walk-On’s now has 16 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas.

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

