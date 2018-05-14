Streeterville MingHin replaced by Grandee Cuisine, plus other news

If you’re looking for MingHin Cuisine in Streeterville, you’ll now find Grandee Cuisine instead.

The owners of the renamed spot parted ways with MingHin Cuisine on May 1, to run their own dim sum and Cantonese food restaurant, said Carrie Zheng, a manager at the restaurant. The restaurant was previously under contract with MingHin, but the owner and the chef are still the same, and will focus on house-made dim sum.

“We’re trying to improve everything,” Zheng said. “With our own dim sum, the chef can control the quality.”

At the moment, the entree menu is still the same. Zheng said this is because the new restaurant has only had 15 days to re-concept. The chefs are working on creating a new menu.

Favorites like har gow (shrimp dumplings), siu mai (pork dumplings) and mango pudding will remain on the dim sum menu.

215 E. Grand Ave., 312-285-2218, grandeecuisine.com

OTHER OPENINGS:

LAKEVIEW — Mad River Bar & Grille is closing to make way for The River, a restaurant and bar from the team behind Barcocina. Renovations are underway, as is a menu revamp. New items will include braised pork meatballs with Tuscan kale, tomato sauce and gremolata; a double cheeseburger with American cheese, red onion, dijonaise, pickles and waffle fries; and a grilled hanger steak with crispy fingerling potatoes and Italian salsa verde. 2909 N. Sheffield Ave., 773-935-7500

THE LOOP — Aire, the rooftop bar at Hyatt Centric hotel, will be hosting a pop-up grill from Kuma’s Corner on Saturdays starting June 2. The heavy metal burger joint is known for over-sized burgers with names like Led Zepplin (applewood smoked bacon, barbecue pulled pork, cheddar and pickles) and the Pig Destroyer (slow-cooked pulled pork, barbecue sauce). The burgers will be $10. 100 W. Monroe St., 312-236-1234, theloopchicago.centric.hyatt.com

BOYSTOWN — Moccozy is serving Korean favorites like bibimbap, kalbi and bulgogi in a warm environment. Entrees come with plentiful banchan, or side dishes. 3333 N. Broadway, 872-802-4030

BUCKTOWN — Popular breakfast and brunch chain Yolk has opened up its new Test Kitchen location in Bucktown. The “test kitchen” moniker hints at ever-changing menu items, like shakshouka, tiramisu cakes, Korean hot chicken and waffles and a chicken cordon bleu sandwich. 1767 N. Milwaukee Ave., 312-348-1333, eatyolk.com

CLOSINGS:

NEAR NORTH — Blue Frog’s Local 22 is closing. A Facebook post says Mimi is retiring after 30 years of making burgers and serving beers. That would be co-owner Mimi Witschy. 22 E. Hubbard St.

SOUTH LOOP — Gioco is closing, Eater reported. The 19-year-old Italian restaurant had issues securing a new lease, according to the report. 1312 S. Wabash Ave.

