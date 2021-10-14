Straw Hat Pizza Returning to Bakersfield, CA

Dublin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Straw Hat Restaurants is pleased to announce Randy Hoffman and Adam Esqueda have signed a franchise agreement with plans to open the first Straw Hat Pizza in Bakersfield, CA since 1993. It will be located in the new center at Ashe Road and Panama Lane where Planet Fitness, Raising Cane’s Chicken, and The Habit Burger reside.

The owners, Mr. Hoffman and Mr. Esqueda, bring many years of experience in the restaurant and bar industry. The Straw Hat Pizza in Bakersfield will be a Grille location with an expanded menu and full bar. In addition to Straw Hat’s Genuine California Pizza® and Hot Hat® sandwiches, the location will also have a grill line selling burgers, fresh pastas, and an expanded line of sandwiches and appetizers. The site is currently under construction with plans to open in December of this year.

Founded in 1959 and celebrating its 62nd year in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in California and is poised for additional growth. This will be the fourth new Straw Hat Pizza location added in 2021.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc. oversees the Straw Hat Pizza and Straw Hat Pizza Grille concepts. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, visit www.StrawHatPizza.com or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit: www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com .

