Straw Hat Pizza Restaurant in Gilroy, CA receives 2020 Franchise Rock Star Award

81 Franchise Owners Honored for Franchise and Community Leadership by Independent Research Firm

San Ramon, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Straw Hat Restaurants is pleased to announce one of our Franchisees, Raj Nayyar, owner of the Straw Hat Pizza Restaurant located in Gilroy, CA, was awarded the Franchise Business Review Community Leadership – Giving Back Award for 2020!!

Each year, Franchise Business Review honors franchise owners who set exceptional examples of achieving success within the franchise model. Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has recently announced the annual list of Franchise Rock Stars for 2020. This year’s Franchise Rock Stars were selected from over 28,000 franchisees, representing more than 300 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research in the past 18 months.

The Franchise Rock Stars recognized were nominated by their franchise brand leadership in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, “Freshmen”, Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners.

You can visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2020 Rock Star Franchise Owners .

Founded in 1959 and celebrating over 60 years in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in the Western U.S. and is poised for rapid growth.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc. oversees the Straw Hat Pizza, Straw Hat Pizza Grille, and Straw Hat Pizza Express concepts in the United States. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, visit www.StrawHatPizza.com or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit: www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com .

Contacts:

S. Listek, Chairman of the Board, 925-837-3400

S. Young, Director of Franchise Sales 925-837-3400