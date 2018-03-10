Straw Hat Pizza Ramping Up Growth Plans For 2018

Straw Hat Pizza opened stores in Visalia and Williams in 2017 with five new locations planned for 2018

San Ramon, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Straw Hat Pizza, the original California Pizza since 1959, announced it opened two locations in 2017. The first store, in Visalia, California, was a return to the area after a 10 year absence. The other location in Williams, California had gone independent earlier in the year and when new owners took over they were excited to bring Straw Hat Pizza back to their community.

These openings are the start of a planned growth of the Straw Hat Pizza brand over the next few years. In 2018 Straw Hat Pizza is planning on five new locations throughout California.

“We are excited about the growth and plans for the Straw Hat Pizza brand. We have an iconic product and great family friendly stores to add value to the communities we are in,” said Sal Listek, Chairman of Straw Hat Restaurants Board of Directors and franchisee of Straw Hat Pizza in Brentwood, CA.

Straw Hat Pizza is one of the few chains where dine in business is still the main focus. A typical location is about 3,000 square feet and includes space for parties as well as numerous televisions and video games for entertainment.

Straw Hat Pizza has been making waves and fresh genuine California pizza since 1959. The pizza has a layered, crispy crust, the freshest toppings, zesty sauce made from fresh tomatoes, and a blend of California naturally aged cheeses. For more than 50 years Straw Hat has used only fresh local ingredients. It’s not a trend; it’s a history as genuine as their California pizza.

The fifty-nine year old company is growing with plans to double the number of current locations within the next few years.

For more information please visit: www.strawhatpizza.com and www.strawhatpizzafranchising.com