Straw Hat Pizza Partners with FreshBytes for Mobile Ordering

San Ramon, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Straw Hat Pizza is improving their online ordering experience for customers in order to make ordering Genuine California Pizza a breeze for everyone. Straw Hat Pizza has partnered with FreshBytes ( freshbytes.io ) as their solution for web ordering applications. The new applications, which are available now, are very intuitive and easy to use.

The Straw Hat Pizza app is available on all major app stores, and is being updated frequently in order to streamline the ordering process. Customers can also access web ordering directly through the www.strawhatpizza.com website.

“We’re excited by the convenience the FreshBytes applications bring our guests, making it easy to order by the method they prefer” said Chris Wilbur, Marketing Manager for Straw Hat Pizza. “FreshBytes has been very helpful in working with each franchise owner as they implement this new web ordering in their restaurants.”

FreshBytes technology enhances digital ordering experience for restaurant guests. FreshBytes ( freshbytes.io ) builds a commission-free branded online ordering and mobile ordering app for restaurants and increases customer engagement through an integrated automated marketing system.

Founded in 1959 and celebrating its 60th year in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in the Western

U.S. and is poised for rapid growth.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, visit www.StrawHatPizza.com or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit: www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com

