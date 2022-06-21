Straw Hat Pizza Opens New Location in Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) After nearly 30 years, Straw Hat Pizza has returned to Bakersfield! Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of a Straw Hat Pizza Grille in Bakersfield located at 6314 Ashe Rd. #100 in the center at Panama Lane and Ashe Rd. next to Planet Fitness and Raising Canes Chicken. The location is independently operated by owners Randy Hoffman and Adam Esqueda.

The owners, Mr. Hoffman and Mr. Esqueda, bring many years of experience in the restaurant and bar industry. The Straw Hat Pizza in Bakersfield is a Grille location with an expanded menu and full bar. In addition to Straw Hat’s amazing Genuine California Pizza® and Hot Hat® sandwiches, the location will also have a grill line selling burgers, pastas, and an expanded line of tasty appetizers.

“I really loved Straw Hat Pizza as a kid growing up in Bakersfield. It is great to be able open the first new location in Bakersfield in such a long time and we look forward to opening additional stores in the future. We know everyone will love the pizza and environment we are creating for the community.” said Randy Hoffman, franchise owner of the new location.

Founded in 1959 and celebrating its 63nd year in business, Straw Hat Pizza is comprised of numerous locations in California and is poised for additional growth. The Straw Hat Pizza Brand is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, visit www.StrawHatPizza.com or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com .

