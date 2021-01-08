Straw Hat Pizza Opens Locations in Seaside and Fremont





Dublin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Straw Hat Restaurants is pleased to announce the opening of two new locations!

The location in Seaside, CA is owned and operated by Satwinder Sadhra. This is his third Straw Hat Pizza location. The new location is located at: 1772 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955 . The location’s phone number is (831) 394-0300. The location was formerly a Pizza Hut.

The location in Fremont, CA is owned and operated by Manjit Sandhu. It is located at 46350 Mission Blvd, Fremont, CA 94539 and the phone number is (510) 270-8336. This is a relocation of the Straw Hat Pizza on Warm Spring Blvd.

Both locations have a smaller footprint and are focused on take out and delivery. Each will offer our famous Genuine California Pizza, Hot Hat

sandwiches, oven baked sandwiches, and a selection of amazing appetizers. The Fremont location will eventually have a salad bar when those are allowed in the future. They both offer Takeout, and Delivery. Fremont will offer dine in when that is allowed to resume.

Founded in 1959 and celebrating over 61 years in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in California. The chain is composed of all franchise locations and is led by a board of directors comprised primarily of store owners giving the chain a unique culture focused on the success of the franchise owners.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc. oversees the Straw Hat Pizza and Straw Hat Pizza Grille concepts in the United States. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, Visit www.StrawHatPizza.com for more information about the Straw Hat Pizza Brand or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit: www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com .

Contacts:

S. Listek, Chairman of the Board 925-837-3400

C. Wilbur, Director of Marketing 925-837-3400

