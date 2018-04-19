Straw Hat Pizza Has Another Positive Sales Year in 2017

Straw Hat Pizza stores had significant sales growth in 2017

San Ramon, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Straw Hat Pizza, the original California Pizza since 1959, announced it had positive same store sales in 2017. Stores open for a full year in 2017 showed positive growth of 4.8% year over year with 20% of the chain showing double digit growth.

To achieve this growth, the stores focused on what they do best – providing great events for customers and helping the community with fundraising opportunities. A number of locations regularly host UFC and Boxing pay per view events. Other stores do what they can for their community by hosting fundraising nights for schools and organizations giving back a percentage of sales to their cause. These are just some of the ways Straw Hat Pizza provides a great place to take the family.

“We are excited by the same store sales growth. We are fortunate to have a number of great operators in our restaurants to make this possible. We have a product customers love and family friendly stores. It is great to see them being well received in the communities we serve. We are very thankful to our loyal customers.” said Scott Mason, Director of Operations for Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc.

Straw Hat Pizza is in talks to sign a number of new franchise owners in California with locations opening in late 2018 and 2019.

About Straw Hat Pizza

Opening its doors for the first time in San Leandro, a small town on San Francisco Bay, Straw Hat began serving its trailblazing “Genuine California Pizza” on July 10, 1959. It was an unrivaled pizza with a layered, flaky crust, the freshest toppings, light sauce, and six kinds of naturally aged cheese.

Straw Hat Pizza has always been the place to go for family dinners, Birthday and Team Parties. The majority of our business is dine in. We provide a comfortable and fun environment to relax with family or friends. Our locations have games and televisions to provide entertainment.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit the Straw Hat Pizza Franchise Page or call (833) 747-4992.

About Franchise Dynamics, LLC

Franchise Dynamics, founded in 2006, is the world’s largest full-service franchise sales outsourcing firm. Franchise Dynamics provides world-class franchise sales consulting and full-service franchise development. Franchise Dynamics’ team has been responsible for millions of dollars of franchise sales across various categories and investment levels.

For more information about Franchise Dynamics, visit franchisedynamics.net or call (708) 798-1800.