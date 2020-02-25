Straw Hat Pizza Announces New Straw Hat Pizza Grille to Be Located in Milpitas, CA

San Ramon, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Straw Hat Restaurants is pleased to announce the owner of the Straw Hat Pizza franchise in Gilroy, CA, Raj Nayyar, has signed a lease and franchise agreement to open a new location in Milpitas, CA. It will be located at the site of a former Chili’s restaurant. This location will be a Straw Hat Pizza Grille.

The Straw Hat Pizza Grille concept is larger than a typical Straw Hat Pizza Restaurant and will offer an expanded menu with pasta, burgers and an expanded line of sandwiches. The new location will also include a full bar. Building renovations will begin soon and the restaurant is expected to open in April of 2020.

Founded in 1959 and celebrating its 60th year in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in the Western U.S. and is poised for rapid growth.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc. oversees the Straw Hat Pizza, Straw Hat Pizza Grille, and Straw Hat Pizza Express concepts in the United States.

