Straw Hat Pizza Announces New Straw Hat Pizza to Be Located in Hollister, CA

San Ramon, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) We are growing again! Straw Hat Restaurants is pleased to announce we have awarded another new Franchise location! Our newest franchisee is Satwinder Sadhra of Hollister, CA. Satwinder will be opening a Straw Hat Pizza on Tres Pinos Road in Hollister. The location was formerly a Pizza Hut.

This will be Satwinder’s second Straw Hat Pizza location in Hollister. The location will offer convenient delivery to part of Hollister not served by his current restaurant. The location will offer Straw Hat’s full menu with Pizza, Pasta, Appetizers, and Sandwiches. Building remodeling has already started and the restaurant is expected to open in September of 2020.

Founded in 1959 and celebrating its 61st year in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza.” It is currently comprised of 25 locations throughout California and is poised for rapid growth with pizza being popular for delivery.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc. oversees the Straw Hat Pizza, Straw Hat Pizza Grille, and Straw Hat Pizza Express concepts in the United States.

For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, visit www.StrawHatPizza.com or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit: www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com .

Contacts:

S. Listek, Chairman of the Board, 925-837-3400

S. Mason, Director of Operations, 925-837-3400

S. Young, Director of Franchise Sales 925-837-3400

