Straw Hat Pizza Announces New Director of Franchise Sales

San Ramon, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Shelly Young has been hired as Director of Franchise Sales by Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc. which oversees the Straw Hat Pizza, Straw Hat Grille, and Straw Hat Pizza Express concepts in the United States. She will be directly responsible for executing the company’s growth agenda.

Young brings significant sales experience having previously helped grow other great brands including Sandbox VR, Brain Balance Achievement Centers, and Jamba Juice.

“Shelly brings a history of helping brands find new franchise owners, driving the business growth of the organization,” says Sal Listek, Chairman of the Board. “We are very excited to have her on board.”

Founded in 1959 and celebrating its 60th year in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in the Western U.S. and is poised for rapid growth.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, visit www.StrawHatPizza.com or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit: www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com

Contacts:

S. Listek, Chairman of the Board, 925-837-3400

S. Mason, Director of Operations, 925-837-3400

C. Wilbur, Marketing Manager, 925-837-3400