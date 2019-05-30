Baskin-Robbins and Netflix are unlocking the curiosity door early to give fans a taste of Stranger Things Three

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, is partnering with Netflix to give Stranger Things fans something to sink their teeth into leading up to the show’s highly-anticipated premiere this July 4th. Because after all, even Demogorgons love ice cream.

Starting in June, Stranger Things are happening at Baskin-Robbins. First, both ice cream and Stranger Things fans will be able enjoy two exclusive Stranger Things-inspired Flavors of the Month:

Eleven’s Heaven: a waffle cone-flavored ice cream with chocolate-coated sugar cone pieces and a chocolate icing flavored ribbon

a waffle cone-flavored ice cream with chocolate-coated sugar cone pieces and a chocolate icing flavored ribbon Upside Down Pralines: chocolate ice cream with praline pecans and a chocolate-caramel flavored ribbon

Two Flavors of the Month instead of one are just the strange beginning; fans can get prepared for season three all month long with more Stranger Things inspiration, such as:

Upside Down Sundae: a sundae featuring the Upside Down Pralines Flavor of the Month that’s built upside down with the toppings on the bottom

a sundae featuring the Upside Down Pralines Flavor of the Month that’s built upside down with the toppings on the bottom Demogorgon Sundae: a waffle bowl sundae that frightfully resembles a Demogorgon monster

a waffle bowl sundae that frightfully resembles a Demogorgon monster Byers’ House Lights Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat: a flash back to season one that includes a Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza® crust with Snickers® ice cream, topped with strings of fudge and M&Ms® Chocolate Candy Christmas lights

a flash back to season one that includes a Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza® crust with Snickers® ice cream, topped with strings of fudge and M&Ms® Chocolate Candy Christmas lights USS Butterscotch Quarts: butterscotch flavored ice cream loaded with butterscotch toffee and a toffee ribbon, a sneak preview of what’s to come in July

butterscotch flavored ice cream loaded with butterscotch toffee and a toffee ribbon, a sneak preview of what’s to come in July Elevenade Freeze: a refreshing summer drink made with vanilla ice cream and Minute Maid Lemonade

a refreshing summer drink made with vanilla ice cream and Minute Maid Lemonade Exclusive Stranger Things Merchandise: including a one-of-a-kind Steve Funko figure, 80’s-inspired magnets and sticker sets and Stranger Things t-shirts: all available at participating shops, while supplies last

including a one-of-a-kind Steve Funko figure, 80’s-inspired magnets and sticker sets and Stranger Things t-shirts: all available at participating shops, while supplies last Collectible Containers: take home fresh-packed ice cream in one of four limited edition containers featuring Stranger Things designs: Baskin-Robbins double-dares fans to collect them all

“We wanted to give fans a taste of the new season of Stranger Things and are thrilled to partner with Netflix to give customers across the country an experience straight out of Hawkins, Indiana,” said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. “Whether you love the show or just love some seriously delicious ice cream creations, we’ve got something for everyone.”

Hungry for more? The curiosity voyage continues on Sunday, June 9 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.* with an Elevenade Freeze National Sampling Day. This flavor journey continues full steam ahead as the Baskin-Robbins and Netflix teams also bring season three’s Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Shop to life with a one-of-a-kind ice cream truck that’ll be serving up scoops to fans on the West Coast in June.

If you’re too busy streaming seasons one and two to leave the house, Baskin-Robbins also offers online ordering for quick and easy in-store pickup (order.baskinrobbins.com) and deliveries through DoorDash (www.DoorDash.com/baskinrobbins).

For more information about Baskin-Robbins’ wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

*Offer valid on June 9 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

