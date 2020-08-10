Linda Girardi / The Beacon-News
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Storms bring downed trees, power outages in Aurora area

August 10, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Megan Jones, Linda Girardi
Linda Girardi / The Beacon-News

Downed trees and power outages were reported Monday afternoon as storms lashed the Aurora area.