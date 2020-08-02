Stephanie Sigafoos
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Storm drops up to 7 inches of rain in parts of Berks County

August 2, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Stephanie Sigafoos

Storm drops up to 7 inches of rain in parts of Berks County