In-Store, Online or App….Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Knows Meat on Demand is Key to Success

North Texas’ favorite bar-b-que brand has entered the Digital Age with gusto

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) For more than 45 years, customers of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que , the beloved family-owned and operated purveyor of expertly smoked meats, had to follow the traditional method of call-in or walk-in to get their bar-b-que favorites to go.

Like most businesses in the beginning of 2020, Soulman’s made modifications and operational changes to stabilize their business in a constantly changing environment. “When the pandemic began in early 2020, Texas regulated to only ‘takeaway’ orders. Immediately we knew that our existing model of calling-in orders just wasn’t going to be manageable or efficient. We quickly partnered with mobile apps like DoorDash to fill that need,” said Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “After six months of success, we felt as though offering our customers the opportunity to order directly from our website at www.soulmans.com, was the next logical step. In November 2020 we began hosting full-spectrum online ordering at www.soulmans.com for our customers to have the choice to order pick-up and delivery in one spot,” he said.

Immediately, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que saw unprecedented success in their sales, especially during the busy holiday season. “We far surpassed our expectations for holiday orders from Thanksgiving through Christmas 2020,” said Baylea Trulove, Director of Marketing for Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “Because customers used our website, delivery apps and picked up the phone to call one of our 18 North Texas locations, Soulman’s continued to be the surest way to get down-home bar-b-que to our customer’s homes through the months riddled with uncertainty,” she said.

Fast forward to one year later, in December 2021, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que began the soft launch of their own Soulman’s app which allows North Texans to purchase their favorite slow-smoked bar-b-que through their smartphones.

“The ease of ordering through an app and the leading-edge technology has proven to be the best way to get our menu into our customer’s hands,” said Randle. “In addition to showcasing our great-tasting food, the Soulman’s app is the best place for us to engage with our customers on upcoming promotions and special deals at any of our 18 North Texas locations.”

As part of the December 1st rollout, customers who downloaded the Soulman’s app in December received a coupon for a one-meat plate automatically through the app.

“We are happy to begin the New Year with even more exciting and convenient ways to keep Soulman’s Bar-B-Que a part of families in North Texas meal-after-meal,” said Randle.

The Soulman’s Bar-B-Que app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

Contact:

Dana Cobb

PR@soulmans.com

972-955-9747

