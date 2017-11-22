Store and mall hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Saturday

If you are looking to get into your car for some shopping, the following is a list of opening times/hours on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Saturday for some malls and brick-and-mortar stores in San Diego County. (For shopping centers, hours may vary by stores, theaters, restaurants and fitness centers. For listed stores, hours may vary by locations.)

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carlsbad Premium Outlets

6 p.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fashion Valley

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kmart

6 a.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s

5 p.m. Thanksgiving to midnight Black Friday

Saturday: 7 a.m. to midnight

Las Americas Premium Outlets

3 p.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Parkway Plaza

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight

Saturday: 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight

The Shoppes at Carlsbad

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toys R Us

5 p.m. Thanksgiving to 11 p.m. Black Friday

Saturday 7 a.m. to midnight

Viejas Outlets

Thanksgiving: 7 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield Mission Valley

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield North County

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield Plaza Bonita

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Westfield UTC

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

