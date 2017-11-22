  1. Home
Store and mall hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Saturday

From www.sandiegouniontribune.com by Hang Nguyen
If you are looking to get into your car for some shopping, the following is a list of opening times/hours on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Saturday for some malls and brick-and-mortar stores in San Diego County. (For shopping centers, hours may vary by stores, theaters, restaurants and fitness centers. For listed stores, hours may vary by locations.)

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carlsbad Premium Outlets

6 p.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fashion Valley

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kmart

6 a.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s

5 p.m. Thanksgiving to midnight Black Friday

Saturday: 7 a.m. to midnight

Las Americas Premium Outlets

3 p.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Parkway Plaza

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight

Saturday: 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight

The Shoppes at Carlsbad

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toys R Us

5 p.m. Thanksgiving to 11 p.m. Black Friday

Saturday 7 a.m. to midnight

Viejas Outlets

Thanksgiving: 7 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield Mission Valley

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield North County

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield Plaza Bonita

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Westfield UTC

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hang Nguyen is a writer based in Los Angeles.

