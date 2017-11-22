Store and mall hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Saturday

If you are looking to get into your car for some shopping, the following is a list of opening times/hours on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Saturday for some malls and brick-and-mortar stores in San Diego County. (For shopping centers, hours may vary by stores, theaters, restaurants and fitness centers. For listed stores, hours may vary by locations.)
Best Buy
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Carlsbad Premium Outlets
6 p.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Fashion Valley
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kmart
6 a.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kohl’s
5 p.m. Thanksgiving to midnight Black Friday
Saturday: 7 a.m. to midnight
Las Americas Premium Outlets
3 p.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Macy’s
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Parkway Plaza
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Target
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight
Saturday: 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight
The Shoppes at Carlsbad
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toys R Us
5 p.m. Thanksgiving to 11 p.m. Black Friday
Saturday 7 a.m. to midnight
Viejas Outlets
Thanksgiving: 7 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Westfield Mission Valley
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Westfield North County
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Westfield Plaza Bonita
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Westfield UTC
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
