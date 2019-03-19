Stoner’s Pizza Joint Propels National Franchise Development

Quick-Service Pizza Franchise Seeks Prospective Franchisees at Multi-Unit Franchising Conference March 24-27 in Las Vegas

Charleston, SC (RestaurantNews.com) Stoner’s Pizza Joint, a millennial-focused, quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it is accelerating its national franchise development efforts and will be meeting with qualified prospective franchisees at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC), March 24-27, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Recently appointed president and chief culinary officer, Glenn Cybulski, along with Stoner’s Pizza Joint’s owners, Nick Bergelt and Drew Ciccarelli, invite experienced multi-unit operators interested in being a part of the edgy brand’s early growth to visit booth #113 at this year’s show.

Originally founded in 2013, Stoner’s Pizza Joint was acquired in January 2018 by the experienced restaurateurs behind HospitalityX, Nick Bergelt and Drew Ciccarelli, who own and operate several proprietary restaurant concepts throughout the Hilton Head, South Carolina area like Charbar Co., Whiskey Room, ¡Holy Tequila! and Healthy Habit. The business partners developed and launched Stoner’s franchise program in 2018 with the goal of growing the brand to 100 locations by 2023. Last month, Bergelt and Ciccarelli appointed Glenn Cybulski to president and chief culinary officer, tapping his extensive expertise in cannabis to propel the Stoner’s brand footprint and impact across the country.

“There is a definite shift happening in the business landscape and within our culture when it comes to cannabis and CBD oil, where now the two are blending and people are really excited about it,” said Glenn Cybulski. “With some of the largest corporations in the world investing in the cannabis industry, there is a massive growth opportunity, especially within the franchise business model – which is where Stoner’s comes in. We’re looking forward to meeting with everyone at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference and sharing what Stoner’s is all about.”

Stoner’s Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets and progressive cities. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner’s Pizza Joint’s franchise disclosure document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000. If franchisees chose to develop multiple units, the franchise fee for three units is $65,000 and, for five units, $95,000.

“Stoner’s is occupying a very unique and advantageous niche in both the franchising industry and quick-service segment right now, and we’re energized at the direction it’s heading. We’re excited to meet with qualified multi-unit operators interested in joining our brand at this very pivotal time,” added Nick Bergelt.

Stoner’s Pizza Joint features fresh, high quality non-GMO food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items are prepared in state-of-the-art conveyor ovens, and include a simple variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and fresh baked chocolate chip cookies.

For more information about ownership opportunities with Stoner’s Pizza Joint, visit https://www.stonerspizzajointfranchise.com or contact the Stoner’s Pizza Joint Franchise Development team at franchise@stonerspizzajoint.com or 843-518-1972.

About Stoner’s Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Stoner’s Pizza Joint is a millennial-focused, quick-service pizza restaurant that uses high quality, fresh ingredients. The company offers a variety of specialty pizzas, hickory-smoked wings made daily in-house, salads, strombolis, and calzones. Today, Stoner’s Pizza Joint has grown to 11 locations in South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida. For more information about Stoner’s Pizza Joint, visit www.stonerspizzajoint.com.

