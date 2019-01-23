Stoner’s Pizza Joint Opens New Flagship Location in Columbia, South Carolina

Rapidly Growing Pizza Concept Debuts New Prototype and Design

Charleston, SC (RestaurantNews.com) Stoner’s Pizza Joint, a millennial-focused, quick-service pizza franchise, announced today the opening of its newest corporate-owned location in Columbia, South Carolina. Located at 1216 Washington St., in the city’s historic Arcade Building, the new restaurant marks the brand’s first location in Columbia, fourth overall in the state. The new location will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, January 26 from 1-3 p.m., where they’ll be giving out free pizza slices and wings, as well as a gift card raffle and swag giveaways. Two grand prize winners will receive free pizza for a year and catering for The Big Game, valued at $250.

In addition to making its entry into Columbia, the new Stoner’s Pizza Joint showcases the brand’s new 1,500-square-foot restaurant prototype, which will be the prototype utilized for all standalone restaurants moving forward. The new design features energy-efficient LED lights throughout, an Instagram selfie area and a focal wall tailored to the local community. The Columbia restaurant’s focal wall is University of South Carolina Gamecock-themed, paying homage to the local college campus.

“We’re so excited to kick off 2019 strong with the opening of a new location in our home state of South Carolina, as well as debuting our new flagship restaurant. Being a University of South Carolina alumni myself, bringing Stoner’s to Columbia feels as though things are coming full circle,” said Nick Bergelt, chief concept officer of Stoner’s Pizza Joint. “We look forward to becoming a part of the Columbia community and serving the residents and students here for years to come.”

Founded in 2013, Stoner’s Pizza Joint was purchased by HospitalityX, a holding company with a current brand roster that includes Charbar Co., Whiskey Room, ¡Holy Tequila! and Healthy Habit. Experienced restaurateurs and partners behind HospitalityX, Drew Ciccarelli and Nick Bergelt, developed and launched Stoner’s Pizza Joint’s franchising program in 2018 with the goal of growing the brand’s footprint to 100 locations by 2023. Since the launch, Stoner’s has continued to identify the Southeast region as a key market for expansion with plans to open a new location in Valdosta, Georgia early next month, as well as another South Carolina location in March 2019. The brand also recently signed a franchise agreement in Florida to develop two new restaurants and will be opening its new convenience store prototype in Nacogdoches, Texas in the coming months.

Stoner’s Pizza Joint Columbia is open Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 803-708-9333.

Stoner’s Pizza Joint features fresh, high quality non-GMO food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items are prepared in a state-of-the-art conveyor oven, and include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and fresh baked chocolate chip cookies.

Stoner’s Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner’s Pizza Joint’s Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000. If franchisees chose to develop multiple units, the franchise fee for three units is $65,000 and, for five units, $95,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner’s Pizza Joint, visit https://www.stonerspizzajointfranchise.com or contact the Stoner’s Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at franchise@stonerspizzajoint.com or call 843-518-1972.

About Stoner’s Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Stoner’s Pizza Joint is a millennial-focused, quick-service pizza restaurant that uses high quality, fresh ingredients. The company offers a variety of specialty pizzas, hickory-smoked wings made daily in-house, salads, strombolis, and calzones. Today, Stoner’s Pizza Joint has grown to nine locations throughout South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. For more information about Stoner’s Pizza Joint, visit https://stonerspizzajoint.com.

About HospitalityX

HospitalityX is a holding company on a mission to create, acquire, build and invest in the best hospitality brands in the world in an effort to grow them through its know-how, expertise, emerging technology and capital. Done through an innovative and playful approach, quality-focused food and beverage experiences, HospitalityX currently owns the concepts Charbar Co., Whiskey Room, ¡Holy Tequila!, Healthy Habit and Stoner’s Pizza Joint. To learn more about HospitalityX, visit https://www.hospitalityx.com.

Contact:

Caitlin Willard

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwillard@fish-consulting.com