Stoner’s Pizza Joint Appoints Industry Veteran, Glenn Cybulski, to President and Chief Culinary Officer Amid Ongoing Growth

Rapidly Growing Quick-Service Pizza Franchise Seeks Prospective Franchisees at the International Pizza Expo March 4-7 in Las Vegas

Charleston, SC (RestaurantNews.com) Stoner’s Pizza Joint, a millennial-focused, quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that Glenn Cybulski has joined the company as president and chief culinary officer. A seasoned industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Cybulski will oversee Stoner’s culinary operations, as well as leverage his decades of experience in recipe and product development, operational systems and menu design to spearhead the brand’s nationwide expansion. On the heels of a successful 2018, the rapidly growing pizza concept will be meeting with prospective franchisees at the International Pizza Expo, March 4-7 in Las Vegas.

“Stoner’s is well positioned for explosive growth in 2019 and beyond, and Glenn’s appointment reflects our efforts in capitalizing on our unique positioning within the pizza space, as well as gearing up for continued growth nationwide,” said Nick Bergelt, co-owner and chief concept officer of Stoner’s Pizza Joint. “Glenn’s broad experience in the kitchen and behind the scenes, as well as cooking with cannabis and CBD are invaluable to our future success. As the general paradigm shifts across the U.S. around the acceptance of cannabis culture, we’re excited to tap into Glenn’s extensive expertise to propel our brand’s footprint and impact across the country.”

A certified Italian Pizzaiolo, having studied at the prestigious Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli in Italy, Cybulski has owned and operated numerous restaurants in Northern California. Awarded the prestigious ‘World Pizza Champion’ at the Citta Di Napoli world pizza competition in Naples, Italy, he is widely regarded as one of the top 10 pizzaiolos in the United States. Cybulski is a founding member of Chefs Feeding Kids, a non-profit group made up of professional chefs and restaurant owners dedicated to feeding undernourished children and promoting healthy eating habits.

“When I first met the Stoner’s team, their passion for the brand and commitment to revitalizing the concept was contagious. I’m thrilled to be coming on board during such an exciting and pivotal time,” said Glenn Cybulski. “The upcoming International Pizza Expo is the perfect setting to kick off our new relationship, and I look forward to meeting with those interested in joining Stoner’s in the early stages of its growth story.”

As part of its aggressive growth plans, Stoner’s Pizza Joint will be in attendance at the International Pizza Expo March 4-7, 2019, in Las Vegas where it will be seeking qualified franchisees to help grow the brand nationally, specifically in college towns. Founded in 2013, Stoner’s Pizza Joint was purchased by experienced restaurateurs Drew Ciccarelli and Nick Bergelt, who developed and launched Stoner’s Pizza Joint’s franchising program in 2018 with the goal of growing the brand’s footprint to 100 locations by 2023.

About Stoner’s Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Stoner’s Pizza Joint is a millennial-focused, quick-service pizza restaurant that uses high quality, fresh ingredients. The company offers a variety of specialty pizzas, hickory-smoked wings made daily in-house, salads, strombolis, and calzones. Today, Stoner’s Pizza Joint has grown to 11 locations in South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida. For more information about Stoner’s Pizza Joint, visit www.stonerspizzajoint.com.

