Stone enters the sour arena — finally

On Friday, Stone Brewing will take orders for the first in its new series of sour ales, Stone Mission Warehouse Sour: Sauvignon Blanc.

Welcome to the world of sours, Stone. What took so long?

In the last 10 years, sour beers have gone from curiosities to mainstays. The roster of local breweries producing excellent sours is long: Council, Pure Project, Societe, Bitter Brothers, Green Flash, Karl Strauss and Ballast Point, just to name a few.

Stone’s been noticeably absent from this arena. There have been a few exceptions, including one-offs from the brewery’s Liberty Station outpost, for instance, but no regular offerings from the brewery. .

The Mission Warehouse series marks a dramatic new direction, then and follows on the heels of the tart Berliner weisse recently introduced by Stone’s Berlin brewery, White Ghost.

No matter what the reason, it’s nice to see Stone devoting its considerable skill and passion in this area.

Using aged Cali-Belgique as its base, the introductory sour ale (10.7 percent alcohol by volume) is made with sauvignon blanc grapes. Four-packs of 11.2 ounce bottles, priced at $32, can be ordered at http://bit.ly/2Fjg1ve.