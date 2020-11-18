Stocking stuffers for $10 or less that might surprise you

The great thing about stocking stuffers is they can double as last-minute gifts. For $10 or less, here are some useful ideas that are sure to surprise a loved one or friend.

Pampered Chef herb stripper

Anything that makes life easier is welcome this year. This Pampered Chef herb stripper helps remove stems and leaves. $7, pamperedchef.com

Yoshitomo Nara notebook

This small notebook features artwork by artist Yoshitomo Nara, who is in the Museum of Modern Art's collection. $9.95, store.moma.org

Homebody mug

We're all homebodies this year. Make it official with Daria's 16-ounce stoneware homebody blue mug. $5, target.com

Neoprene MacBook cord wrap

As more people work from home, give the gift that ends cord wrangling. This Neoprene cord wrap for MacBook chargers keeps cords tidy. $10, greatusefulstuff.com

Gund Caticorn

For a touch of whimsy, include this Gund Caticorn with mermaid plush float stuffed animal. $6.99, theanimalkingdom.com

Jelly Belly Golden Snitch chocolate

Give something sweet. Harry Potter fans will enjoy receiving this Golden Snitch Chocolate Gable Box from Jelly Belly. $5.99, jellybelly.com

Pampered Chef wooden spatula

This Pampered Chef Teak wooden spatula is a small and durable cooking tool that can scrape pans and stir a favorite dish. $10, pamperedchef.com

Curl magazine subscription

Treat someone to a new subscription. Curl is a magazine for those with curly locks. Subscription options start at $4.95. readcurl.com

Gingerbread Man mug

This 11-ounce stoneware Gingerbread Man mug from Target adds some holiday cheer. $5, target.com

SOPHi nail polish

Brighten up someone's life with a variety of nail colors by SOPHi. Individual colors begin at $7.99. sophinailpolish.com

Project 62 zodiac oil

Aromatherapy may help reduce stress. Project 62's zodiac sign blend essential oils help with massage and spa therapies. $7.99, target.com

Noshinku Bergamot hand sanitizer

The Noshinku Bergamot pocket hand sanitizer is an organic blend of oils including jojoba and coconut. $10, noshinku.com

Liquidless ceramic diffuser kit

This Liquidless ceramic diffuser kit offers soothing fragrance with aromatic sticks. $10, target.com

