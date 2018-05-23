Stink bug jelly beans, cricket crackers are hot at Sweets & Snacks Expo, but how do they taste?

Stink bug jelly beans or cricket flour crackers?

Both were new this year at Sweets & Snacks Expo, the annual trade event that returned to Chicago on Tuesday at McCormick Place West. The three-day show is not open to the public.

Nearly 18,000 candy and snack professionals will walk 200,000 square feet to taste and evaluate products from 800 exhibitors. They represent an estimated 85 percent of the U.S. buying market with more than 100 new companies and over 2,000 new products, according to event organizer the National Confectioners Association.

Jelly Belly debuted two fantastically horrible new flavors, the aforementioned Stink Bug, plus Dirty Dishwater. While most food manufacturers now like to promote their use of real ingredients, not so with these flavors. “These are definitely artificially created,” said Jelly Belly communications manager Jana Sanders Perry. “We don’t use any of the real ingredients in these particular flavors.” They are part of the company’s fifth edition of BeanBoozled jelly beans, where good flavors, like Toasted Marshmallow and Birthday Cake, are paired with look-alike bad flavors. Look for them in June in stores, as well as the factory in Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

On the snack side, Canadian food company Crickstart just launched a new line of products using cricket flour, which is a trending ingredient. In this case, it is definitely using real insects. “We source the crickets from a farm in Ontario,” said co-founder and chief marketing officer Michael Badea. “It’s an organic farm, so the crickets are certified organic, and they’re ground down to a fine powder.”

But how did these and other products taste? Check out my top 10 weird and wonderful picks of 2018 in the photo gallery above.

www.sweetsandsnacks.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

Innovation reigns at Sweets & Snacks Expo: Butterfinger popcorn, cauliflower pretzels »

10 best (and weirdest) treats we tried at Sweets & Snacks Expo »

Best (and weirdest) new candy we found at the Sweets & Snacks Expo »