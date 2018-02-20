Stingee Midjit Restaurant now open near Buckroe Beach

Stingee Midjit Restaurant has opened near Buckroe Beach.

Despite only offering indoor seating for 15, the restaurant offers an extensive menu featuring Southern favorites, seafood, barbecue and a selection of Caribbean cuisine. The restaurant also has outdoor seating, delivery and take-out.

Owner Naemah Payton opened the restaurant with the goal of turning what once was Mili's Steak and Sandwich Co. into a hot spot for Buckroe Beach tourists and community members on the corner of Mallory Street in Hampton. The new business has been open under a soft opening since Feb. 9 and will celebrate its grand opening at 1 p.m. Saturday.

"It's a beachy, welcoming, family fun environment with home-cooked meals coming from a restaurant," Payton said.

According to Payton, the name Stingee Midjit Restaurant derives from her childhood nickname "stingy midget." She said her family gave her the name because of her short stature and her unwillingness to share her food growing up.

The Phoebus High School graduate has lived near Buckroe Beach for a few years and used to pass Mili's every day on her way to work. In October of last year, she noticed the restaurant was vacant and for rent. That's when she decided to bring her lifelong dream of opening a restaurant to fruition.

"We first started cooking from home and over time we started saving money to actually open up a place. We really didn't know it would be this soon," Payton said. "I feel great about stepping out and trying it."

Susan and Mike Stensaas ate at the restaurant with their daughter Tessa Stensaas. The couple was visiting from Montana. They often rent a house at Buckroe Beach to visit their daughter, who is in the Air Force. The family stopped by Stingee Midjit shortly after its soft opening to grab lunch.

"We came by last summer and there weren't very many businesses around here," Susan Stensaas said. "We were out walking last night and discovered this place was open and decided to give it a try."

The family tried a variety of dishes and all agreed the fish was "excellent." According to Mike Stensaas, he is looking forward to eating at the restaurant again during their next trip to Hampton. His daughter also plans to return throughout the summer while visiting Buckroe Beach.

"It's really nice to have something close to the beach so we can go to the beach and have somewhere to eat that's close," Tessa Stensaas said. "It's really good especially for the summertime."

Stingee Midjit Restaurant is located at 1923 N Mallory St. in Hampton. For more information, visit stingeemidjit.com or call 757-637-7943.

Artini ticket prices increase

The Peninsula Fine Art Center hosts its seventh annual Artini event 6-9 p.m. March 2 at Boathouse Live, 11800 Merchants Walk Suite 100 in Newport News. Local restaurants including Circa 1918, Harpoon Larry's, Fin, Riverwalk Restaurant and more, will bring their best mixologists to compete in a cocktail contest using ingredients made in Virginia. Ticket prices are $60 and increase to $75 on Friday. The price includes drink tastings and food pairings. Info: pfac-va.org or 757-596-8175.

Wine tasting in Poquoson

The Rotary Club of Oyster Point is hosting a wine tasting at The Corner Bistro and Catering, 200 Fountains Lane in Poquoson. The event includes six samples of wine and four small plates led by a wine expert to raise money to help eradicate polio. Tickets are $45. For more information, email oysterpointrotary@yahoo.com.

Peninsula brewery roundup

Alewerks, 189 B Ewell Road in the Williamsburg area, is hosting a beer and Girl Scout cookie pairing noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. The pairing includes four cookies and four samples of Alewerks beer. Tickets are $13. Info: 757-220-3670.

Capstan Bar Brewing Co. is now open at 2036 Exploration Way in Hampton. Hours are 3-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. The microbrewery has five flagship beers including a cream ale, red ale, brown ale, IPA and a porter. Info: capstanbarbrewing.com 757-788-7276.

Tradition Brewing Co., 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. in Newport News, is releasing a specialty beer for the One City Marathon 2 p.m. Friday. The One City Gose has light tartness and refreshing orange peels, according to the brewery's website. The marathon and related events are slated for March 4 in Newport News. Info: 757-592-9393.

