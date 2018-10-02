StinGee MidJit in Hampton adds a Caribbean twist

Nine months after it opened, the StinGee MidJit in Hampton is ready to add some Caribbean flair that was intended all along.

Owner Nene Payton opened the restaurant near Buckroe Beach in February, and said she planned all along to have soul food and Caribbean dishes along with the current selections of seafood and traditional comfort foods.

But it has taken until now to procure and install some of the necessary equipment. The restaurant offered a sample tasting earlier this week, and starting Saturday customers will be able to order such dishes as curry chicken, jerk chicken and ox tail.

“We’ll still have everything else we’ve been serving all along,” Payton said. “We’re just updating it and adding some things. It’s what we’ve planned to do all along.”

New pizzeria location

Sal’s NY Pizza has added a third restaurant in Hampton. Last week, a new pizzeria opened at 87 Lincoln St., not far from the location on King Street. There is also a Sal’s on Executive Drive.

Brewery honor

The Big Ugly Brewing Co. in Chesapeake brought home a bronze medal from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver last month. In the “robust porter” category, Big Ugly took third place for its Ghost Rider Porter.

Big Ugly’s website (biguglybrewing.com) describes Ghost Rider as “a rich, robust Porter that is higher in alcohol than the traditional style. Roasted malts give this beer its dark color and chocolate flavor. The addition of vanilla adds a silky smoothness to the finish.”

Restaurant closing

The Pirate’s Cove seafood restaurant on High Street in Portsmouth’s Churchland section closed last week. It is the latest in a litany of seafood eateries that have failed to attract enough customers at the location at 6103 W. High St., on the borderline to Chesapeake. In the Facebook post announcing the closure, management wrote: “We were opened for 1 1/2 years but just didn't do enough business to pay our bills.”

Holtzclaw can be reached by phone at 757-928-6479 or on Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.