Steve Dolinsky launches pizza tours, will discuss new book at Lit Fest

“Hungry Hound” Steve Dolinsky is as wide-ranging a food maven as one could wish for, but for this week, and maybe a bit longer, he’s all about the pies. Pizza pies.

His new book, “Pizza City, USA: 101 Reasons Why Chicago Is America’s Greatest Pizza Town” will launch Sept. 15, and he’ll be discussing it at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the Food & Dining stage at Printers Row Lit Fest, in a live “Chewing” podcast with hosts Louisa Chu and Monica Eng. (For details, see our Lit Fest story here.)

“The reason Chicago is America’s greatest pizza town is due to the sheer variety and diversity of our pizza landscape,” said Dolinsky in a release. “We have 10 clearly defined styles here, deep-dish being the most popular outside of Chicago.”

In addition, Dolinsky is launching “101 Days of Pizza,” which will profile pizzas from around the country, on his Instagram (@PizzaCityUSA) and Twitter (@PizzaCityTours) accounts. And a couple of weeks ago, Dolinsky launched his Pizza City, USA Tours, a series of walking (and bus) tours exposing participants to Chicago’s multiple pizza styles (the most of any city, per Dolinsky’s book). Learn more about the tours at pizzacityusa.com.

