Sterling Hospitality’s Kaffee Hopkins To Lead Marketing Executives Group Signature Event in Chicago in May 2022

Part of Annual National Restaurant Association Show, Three-Day Event Returns for First Time in Three Years

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Kaffee Hopkins, director of brand marketing for Atlanta-based Sterling Hospitality , has enjoyed a varied and successful career in the restaurant and marketing industries. And now, three years after she was elected chairman of the Marketing Executives Group (MEG), she will finally get to enjoy another career highlight as she leads the prestigious event just before the 2022 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show , May 18-20. MEG is the signature event for the Marketing Expert Exchange Community , a community of restaurant marketing professionals who are connected 365 days a year and come together every May in Chicago preceding the NRA Show.

“MEG is dedicated to elevating the restaurant industry through the constant exchange of innovative ideas and best practices. It is all about building relationships and our annual gathering before the NRA Show is a large part of that mission,” Hopkins says of the nationwide organization. “We haven’t been able to meet in person the past couple of years because of the pandemic, even as we’ve learned so much while weathering the changes. So we’re all very excited to catch up and put together an incredible event that is energizing and inspiring.”

“Kaffee is incredibly sharp and talented and is a vital part of the success of Marlow’s Tavern and our other brands,” says John C. Metz, executive chef, CEO and co-founder of Sterling Hospitality. “We’re all proud of her involvement in MEG, and I’m excited for all of her peers to finally get to see the fruits of her labors in putting this gathering together.”

With the meeting three months away, Hopkins has been hard at work organizing the agenda for the 2022 event and booking speakers. Featured guests include Douglas Stephens, founder of Retail Prophet , who will deliver the keynote address on Friday, May 20, and Julia Stewart, founder and CEO of Alurx and former CEO of DineEquity (Applebee’s and IHOP), who will speak on leadership on Saturday, May 21.

“I and the rest of the MEG leadership have a lot of great things planned,” Hopkins says. “I can’t wait for us all to get back together to share our insights and experiences and continue developing ways to help one another—and the industry – succeed and thrive.”

Registration for the 2022 Marketing Executives Group is now open and participants can save the date on the calendar by clicking here . Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should email partnerships@restaurant.org . For more information, please visit the website .

About Sterling Hospitality

Sterling Hospitality operates Marlow’s Tavern , which offers classic American tavern fare with an upscale twist, as well as Sterling Culinary Management , which specializes in creating on-site restaurant and café options for the corporate dining industry; Market Street Café , a corporate café concept located in the Prominence Tower building; and the Woodall which serves a globally inspired take on contemporary favorites. In 2020, Sterling Culinary Management was named 36th out of 50 top food service companies by Restaurant Business. For more information, visit marlowstavern.com and sterlingculinarymanagement.com .

